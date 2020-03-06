Love it or hate it, Marmite is about as British as you can get. The perfect package of polarised opinion and salty snack. I, for one, am very much team 'love it', so news that M&S has launched a new Marmite range has my vitamin-B radar on high alert.

But, of course, this is not just Marmite... This is M&S Marmite. The savoury spread has had the signature M&S treatment, presented in two different, but equally delicious ways.

The first ventures into the refrigerated aisle, with a groundbreaking collaboration between Marmite and cream cheese. Why didn't we think of that before? On its website, M&S suggests a few ways to enjoy what's soon to be your new favourite spread (costing £2.50 per 140g). Cue the seductive voiceover woman: "Try toasting and topping our sourdough bagels with our silky-smooth Marmite cream cheese." You had me at bagel, lady. As M&S's April Preston told the Metro: "We knew the end result was going to be delicious."

Not content with drawing the line at cheese, M&S have also created possibly the most obvious, but genius marriage in the history of the spread's love affairs: Marmite butter. So simple, and yet so good. Costing £3 for 100g, M&S suggests you add this pre-mixed butter to pasta, steak or even vegetables for a boost of flavour.

Here she comes again... "Try melting our Marmite butter on your potatoes, corn on the cob or roasted parsnips." M&S even go as far as advocating a lick of Marmite butter to take cheesy crumpets to the next level. Sounds like my dream Sunday morning breakfast in bed.

The team over at Marmite HQ have proven time after time that their signature umami spread is a match made in heaven for limited-edition products. While the M&S range is currently dairy focused, vegans should look to the entirely addictive Marmite peanut butter.

Launched in 2019 and available in both smooth and crunchy, the nation has indeed gone nuts for it. In fact, as reported in the Independent, it's the first permanent product innovation since Marmite was established back in 1902.

So, whether you're a lover or a hater, we're convinced this latest pairing is going to be the toast of spring 2020. Or crumpet. Or whatever your favourite Marmite vehicle might be.