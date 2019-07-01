In a sea of nude lipsticks and classic cat eyeliners, Mandy Moore might be the newest beauty icon of the summer. Mandy Moore just wore green eyeshadow, but that's not the only inspo-worthy beauty look she's tried this summer. The This is Us actress has been rocking bold beauty looks all season long, taking a dip into bright eyeshadow palettes and uncapping bright lipsticks. If you have been searching for an alternative to your everyday nude palette, then look to Moore for inspiration.

While plenty of celebs have been wearing champagne shadow and pink lips on the red carpet these last few months, there have been a few colorful beauty trends making their rounds in the beauty community. Neon eyeshadow is in, as are bright yellow eyelid hues. Everyone from Kendall Jenner to Emma Stone has worn these playful shades. Jenner wore neon green eyeliner which she paired with a neon green dress, and Emma Stone wore a cut crease green look.

Moore seems to be channeling these fun new looks in her own summer promotional appearances, wearing everything from bright green eyelids to orange-red lips. Take a look at some of Moore's best colorful makeup looks from these past few months, and see which ones you want to copy at home.

Bright Pink Lips

Moore attended a slew of shows for Paris Fashion Week on July 1, and wore multiple looks for the occasion. One of her first outfits was this white tuxedo jacket paired with a bright pop of bubblegum lipstick, which she wore to the Schiaparelli Haute Couture Fashion Show. The playful pink color helped to add a touch of fun to her monochrome outfit.

Bright Green Eyeshadow

Green eyeshadow is no longer reserved for the '80s. The light green shade is back in full swing for summer 2019, and Moore showed just how good it can look while out in Paris. Specifically, Moore wore a shimmery bright green shadow that extended nearly to her eyebrows, along with a frosted pink lip and rosy pink cheeks. The green hue contrasted beautifully with her blue dress, becoming an integral part of the outfit.

Disco-Inspired Eyes

On June 9, Moore attended an event celebrating her Modern Luxury cover. She tapped into a disco look that night, deciding to wear light blue eyeshadow and light pink lipstick. The shadow once again extended up to her brow bone, creating maximum impact for the beauty look. She also added lots of light pink blush, creating a face full of color.

Royal Blue Eyeliner

On May 13, Moore once again channeled yet another way to wear blue on her eyelids. This time around she decided to wear blue eyeliner rather than shadow. The bright blue eyeliner circled her eyes — both top and bottom — and extended into a winged flick at the corners. This bold choice of color accented her dress, which was a yellow and blue plaid midi.

If you want to be more adventurous with your makeup this summer, look to Moore for your color-filled inspiration.