March For Our Lives Signs That'll Make You Want To Take On The World

Hundreds of thousands of people are taking to the streets as part of student-led March For Our Lives rallies in cities across the country and around the globe to demand comprehensive gun control legislation in an effort to end mass shootings. To help amplify their message, marchers have turned to markers, crayons, paint, glitter, and poster boards. But while signs at March For Our Lives rallies vary in how they get their thoughts across, the message is largely the same: We want change.

"The children of this country can no longer go to school in fear that each day could be their last," March For Our Lives organizers said in a statement on their event's official website.

March For Our Lives organizers are demanding lawmakers ban the sale of assault weapons, nothing that "of the 10 deadliest shootings over the last decade, seven involved the use of assault weapons." Organizers' list of demands also includes restricting the sale of high-capacity magazines and closing loopholes in current background check laws. According to organizers this loophole "allows dangerous people who shouldn't be allowed to purchase firearms to slip through the cracks and buy guns online or at gun shows."

Here are some of the best signs spotted at March For Our Lives rallies on Saturday.

Not One More Name One March For Our Lives participant was inspired to use the names of those who had been killed in mass shootings and school shootings in demanding "not one more name" be added to the list.

No One Should Have To March For Their Lives Another participant found themselves inspired by the Black Lives Matter movement when designing their March For Our Lives poster.

Grab The NRA By The Glock Leave it to a teacher to use a clever play on words in one of their March For Our Lives signs.

A Classroom Full Of Reasons To March A participant at the March For Our Lives rally in Washington, D.C. had the students of her 7th grade class sign her poster as a reminder of why she marches.

A Message From Fox & Friends One marcher knew exactly how to get President Donald Trump's attention: frame your message as a Fox News story.

The Miseducation Of Betsy DeVos Some March For Our Lives participants directed their criticisms at Education Secretary Betsy DeVos.

Disloyal Man Young people definitely know how to work a meme, or rather, how to make a meme work for them. For one marcher, House Speaker Paul Ryan is the disloyal man.

Krusty Krab v. Chum Bucket It's important to know your memes if you want to fully understand and appreciate some March For Our Lives posters. The subtle message here? Human lives are infinitely better than guns.

Let The Numbers Do The Talking Two young marchers hoped the years they'd be eligible to vote would instill fear in lawmakers.

"He Doesn't Even Go Here" One marcher used a popular quote from the movie Mean Girls to take aim at NRA President Wayne LaPierre.

How To Stop A Bad Guy With A Gun One March For Our Lives participant in New Zealand used their sign to argue that the only thing that could stop a bad guy with a gun was a member of Congress with a spine.

The Only Thing That Belongs Under Desks Are Boogers One participant used their sign as a gentle reminder that boogers should be the only things hiding under school desks (ew, gross!) in a reference to active shooter drills kids are now forced to run as school shootings become more commonplace.