On the morning of Saturday, March 24, thousands upon thousands of people descended on the National Mall in Washington, D.C. for a massive March For Our Lives demonstration in support of gun control. If you want to follow along with the protestors and supporters of their cause, but for some reason you can't participate yourself, you might want to check out some of the March For Our Lives tweets currently making the rounds on social media.

The march, an event more than a month in the making, was organized in the aftermath of the deadly Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in Parkland, Florida last month. It's is set to include a number of speakers and performers, although Washington, D.C. is not the only location where a protest march is going down. There will also be simultaneous "sibling" marches happening in other cities and towns throughout America, and indeed, around the world.

And whether they're from people who're actually attending the protests, or whether they're from people watching all the activism from afar, there are plenty of people following and supporting the movement. Here are some of the many tweets about the high-profile march, in the nation's capital and beyond, on Saturday morning.

Showing Up Is Everything If you're in need of a map of the route of the D.C. march, you can download one from the event's official website here.

Emma And I Sarah Chadwick and Emma González are both Stoneman Douglas students who survived the shooting, and they've both been highly visible voices for reform since. And from the sounds of things, they got to put together a playlist to be heard by a whole lot of people.

We're Ready To March Like any big, political protest, there's going to be a lot of homemade signs on display all throughout the march.

A March And Rally It's not just happening in Washington, D.C. either, as dozens upon dozens of parallel marches are happening across the country.

With All The 17 In Mind González has been one of the most visible Stoneman Douglas students calling for reform since the shooting last month.

Let's Do This Kasky has also been a highly public survivor of the shooting ― he was one of the participants in CNN's town hall event on guns late last month.

Taken From This World March 24, 2018 would have been the 18th birthday of Stoneman Douglas student Nicolas Dworet, who was slain during the Feb. 14 shooting.

Call For Action From the looks of things, the city of Athens, Ohio is also getting in on the March For Our Lives.

Geneva March For Our Lives It's not strictly an American phenomenon, either, as these marchers in Geneva, Switzerland demonstrate.

I Want A 4.5 GPA The homemade March For Our Lives signs are seemingly out in full force.