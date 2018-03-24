March For Our Lives Tweets Show There's Support In Every Corner Of The Country
On the morning of Saturday, March 24, thousands upon thousands of people descended on the National Mall in Washington, D.C. for a massive March For Our Lives demonstration in support of gun control. If you want to follow along with the protestors and supporters of their cause, but for some reason you can't participate yourself, you might want to check out some of the March For Our Lives tweets currently making the rounds on social media.
The march, an event more than a month in the making, was organized in the aftermath of the deadly Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in Parkland, Florida last month. It's is set to include a number of speakers and performers, although Washington, D.C. is not the only location where a protest march is going down. There will also be simultaneous "sibling" marches happening in other cities and towns throughout America, and indeed, around the world.
And whether they're from people who're actually attending the protests, or whether they're from people watching all the activism from afar, there are plenty of people following and supporting the movement. Here are some of the many tweets about the high-profile march, in the nation's capital and beyond, on Saturday morning.
Showing Up Is Everything
If you're in need of a map of the route of the D.C. march, you can download one from the event's official website here.
Emma And I
Sarah Chadwick and Emma González are both Stoneman Douglas students who survived the shooting, and they've both been highly visible voices for reform since. And from the sounds of things, they got to put together a playlist to be heard by a whole lot of people.
Let's Do This
Kasky has also been a highly public survivor of the shooting ― he was one of the participants in CNN's town hall event on guns late last month.
Taken From This World
March 24, 2018 would have been the 18th birthday of Stoneman Douglas student Nicolas Dworet, who was slain during the Feb. 14 shooting.
Stand Up, Fight Back
Some Black Lives Matter demonstrators are also participating in the marches. This week, Stoneman Douglas survivor David Hogg explicitly criticized the media for failing to give his black classmates the same platform, and called on white people to use their privilege to amplify black voices.
