Schitt's Creek may have come to a close, but that isn't stopping a long-time fan from making a surprise cameo with the cast for a good cause. Mariah Carey crashed a recent Schitt's Creek reunion in a surprise twist that left even David Rose at a loss for words. The initial reunion was part of YouTube's "Dear Class of 2020" broadcast, a virtual graduation ceremony which took place on Sunday, June 7. Several members of the Schitt's Creek cast — including series stars Eugene Levy, Catherine O'Hara, Daniel Levy, and Annie Murphy — reprised their roles to send the graduates a very special message. However, they were ultimately the ones in for a special surprise when they began to perform Carey's iconic tune "Hero," only to be joined by the singer herself.

"Moira, darling, I hope you didn't mind that I jumped in like that. You all sounded so good that I had to get in on it," Carey stated once the song was over. This left everyone in a state of shock, but in true David Rose fashion, Levy's reaction was on a whole other level of excitement. "I think I'm having a heart attack!" he yelled into the camera, while his other former co-stars Sarah Levy, Karen Robinson, Noah Reid, Emily Hampshire, Jenn Robertson, and Rizwan Manji looked on in stunned silence.

Carey also took the time to convey her own heartfelt message to this year's graduates, acknowledging the many challenges they've had to face this year in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. "To the students who had to deal with this bleak moment, congratulations on this historic accomplishment,” Carey stated. "To all the students and teachers, you are so appreciated. And I just want to say, Class of 2020, you made it!"

This cameo, though completely unexpected, was actually a very fitting tribute to the show itself, and has been a long time in the making. Carey has long been apart of the Schitt's Creek canon, having been referred to on the show during multiple occasions. In fact, Patrick first told David that he loved him by declaring, "You're my Mariah Carey," which prompted the singer to retweet the clip and encourage her followers to watch the show. Then, of course, Patrick sang "Always Be My Baby" during his wedding vows to David in the series finale — another Carey classic.

The YouTube special had previously been scheduled to debut on Saturday, but ended up being pushed to Sunday out of respect to George Floyd's memorial service. And while the recent protests about police brutality and racial injustice weren't discussed in the short video, given that the reunion was filmed several weeks ago, Schitt's Creek took the opportunity to release an official statement in support of the Black Lives Matter movement on Twitter.

"Over the last week, our show account pages have remained dormant as our cast has been focusing on using our individual platforms to raise awareness and donate on our own," the statement read. "However, the Schitt's Creek team recognizes that it's important to use this platform to amplify Black voices and circulate helpful information." The post went on to include a list of organizations the show has made contributions to, including Black Trans Protesters Emergency Fund, the LGBTQ Freedom Fund, and the Trans Justice Funding Project.

"We encourage our fans to support these causes however they can — whether that is reading up on them, following and engaging positively with their accounts, or donating," the statement continued. "We have the most loving fans in the world and know that they will join us in working proactively every day to lead with love in order to overcome hate."