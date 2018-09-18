Stormy Daniels has changed American history by agreeing to a non-disclosure agreement with President Donald Trump — and then suing him to get out it. Now, in a preview of her tell-all book Full Disclosure, there's a very specific detail that might change how you think of, well, something else. Mario Kart memes are everywhere thanks to Daniels and her comments on Trump.

The excerpts from the book were published by The Guardian and compare the president's penis to one of the video game characters — specifically, Toad, who she describes as "the mushroom character in Mario Kart."

The newspaper also quotes another section, in which she describes being "annoyed" while she was allegedly having sex with Trump. President Trump has denied that the affair ever took place.

The memes are flying around the Internet with "Mario Kart" trending on Tuesday morning. Many are users warning others to steer clear, not click, and preserve their innocence about Toad. "Whatever you do, DO NOT click on the 'Mario Kart' tag," writer and lawyer Amee Vanderpool wrote.

But most seem to have done just that and added to what's out there, while a few innocent video game fans are still enjoying the trending topic in blissful ignorance.

More to come ...