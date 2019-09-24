Marshalls.com Shopping Is FINALLY Live & Tons Of Clothes Are Already On Sale

Discount retail stores like Marshalls are amazing hubs for shoppers who love a beauty bargain and enjoy the thrill of the hunt for quality, fashion-forward apparel. To make finding deals even easier, the Marshalls shopping website is here. For the past few decades, customers had to go into a physical Marshalls store to take advantage of their excellent deals. But that time is finally over. The Marshalls e-commerce website finally went live on Sept. 24, and it has just as extensive a selection of fashion, beauty, and home items for sale as the brick and mortar versions.

According to the press materials, shopping at Marshalls.com will mimic the in-store experience since pieces will turn over daily like they do in all Marshalls stores. It's an excellent alternative for those days when you just can't make the trip to your local Marshalls store but are still hungry for a deal.

The Marshalls site has been optimized so shoppers can sort and filter products by size, price, and color. And if a skirt doesn't fit you right or an eyeshadow palette isn't quite the color you were looking for, don't sweat it: Marshalls offers free returns at stores, with some exclusions, such a final sale items, so be sure to read the return policy FAQ. Plus, you'll get free shipping on orders over $89.

Courtesy of Marshalls

There are other cool features, such as being able to "heart" items and shop them later. An app is also coming soon, according to Marshalls reps. There are also curated shops featuring trendy pieces that'll refresh often. The Fall Shop, The Designer Shop, and the Made In Italy Shop are all live now.

Bookmark the Marshalls site now, because fashion brands like Cynthia Rowley, Frye, Levi's, BCBGeneration, Puma, and others are available at launch. On the beauty side of things, you have brands like Lipstick Queen, Smashbox, Buxom, Clarins, and Oribe already live to buy on the site.

In true Marshalls fashion, there are already a ton of products being sold at a deep discount. Below are 13 of the most irresistible deals on the site right now.

1. Elvi Plus Faux Leather Flounce Skirt

The ruffled and faux leather skirt looks way expensive but it's just $25. It is perfect for date night or a party.

2. Me Jane Shaggy Lapel Coat

Shaggy faux fur coats are such a big trend this fall. This rust-colored option is less than $30, and you'll live in it when traipsing across campus or commuting to work.

3. Free People Sequoia Tee

A basic like this off-the-shoulder and roomy black top can be dressed up or down with pretty much everything already in your closet.

4. Coolples Floral Print Dress

This '70s-inspired, pleated floral frock is an excellent choice for the office. You can add opaque black tights to give it life through winter.

5. Vanessa Collezione Midi Satin Slip Dress

You can add a thrifted cardigan or cropped leather moto jacket to this '90s inspired slip dress for cool days. Finish with a pair of combat boots for some edge.

6. Marina Embroidered Sequin Halter Neck Dress

If you have any weddings or parties on your fall calendar, this LBD is a perfect fit at a steal of a price.

7. Levi's 721 Skinny Jeans

There are loads of jeans options at the Marshalls site, like this skinny and ripped gray pair from an iconic brand for just $20.

8. Levi's Plus Original Trucker Jacket

A denim jacket is an all-seasons staple that you'll have for years. This one is only $25, making the cost-per-wear mere pennies.

9. French Connection Duster Woobie Jacket

This fuzzy, millennial pink jacket will make you look forward to winter since it's as fashionable as it is cozy.

10. Joie Araona Cropped Leather Pants

Leather pants for $100? This pair is a super versatile fall and winter staple that goes with boots, kicks, heels, hoodies, blouses... and well, just about anything.

11. Buxom Big & Sexy Bold Gel Lipstick

This pinkish red lippie will be your go-to this fall. It's as moisturizing as it is pigmented, and the $6 price is ace.

12. Dr. Jart Rubber Mask

The sheet mask trend is at its most Instagrammable with Dr. Jart's mega-moisturizing rubber masks.

13. Oribe Impermeable Anti Humidity Spray

For those unseasonably warm days or if you live in a warm climate, you will make daily use of this humidity battling spray.

This is merely a fraction of what's available at the Marshalls site, which has instantly established itself as a digital fashion destination.