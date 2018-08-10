It's a blessed day for MCU fans. On Friday, Marvel Studios announced that, for the first time ever, all Marvel films are headed to IMAX. MCU is deeming the celebration the "10th Anniversary Film Festival." It's basically one big party for fans to experience the franchise's 10th birthday in true, larger-than-life Marvel style. Stars like Chris Hemsworth and Chadwick Boseman appear in the announcement video released by Marvel on Friday. Here's everything to know about tickets and the festival schedule since the IMAX celebration is right around the corner.

All 20 films will run at least one time between Aug. 30 and Sept. 6 at IMAX theaters. Tickets for the Marvel IMAX festival are available for each film separately on Fandango. The schedule appropriately starts with Marvel's first film Iron Man for the matinee screening on Aug. 30. The full schedule also includes MCU's latest and greatest such as Avengers: Infinity War and Ant-Man and the Wasp.

Fans are reacting accordingly, commenting on the YouTube announcement video with statements like, "Marvel is life!﻿" "THANK YOU MARVEL STUDIOS﻿," and "MCU is my life!!!﻿" Audiences even have a chance to influence the festival by voting for the final two screenings on Sept. 6 through polls on IMAX and Marvel's Twitter accounts until Aug. 17.

Marvel Entertainment on YouTube

Here's the schedule:

Aug. 30: Iron Man, The Incredible Hulk, Iron Man 2, Thor

Iron Man, The Incredible Hulk, Iron Man 2, Thor Aug. 31: Captain America: The First Avenger, The Avengers, Iron Man 3, Thor: The Dark World

Captain America: The First Avenger, The Avengers, Iron Man 3, Thor: The Dark World Sept. 1: Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Guardians of the Galaxy, Avengers: Age of Ultron, Ant-Man

Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Guardians of the Galaxy, Avengers: Age of Ultron, Ant-Man Sept. 2: Captain America: Civil War, Doctor Strange, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Spider-Man: Homecoming

Captain America: Civil War, Doctor Strange, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Spider-Man: Homecoming Sept. 3: Thor: Ragnarok, Black Panther, Avengers: Infinity War, Ant-Man and the Wasp

Thor: Ragnarok, Black Panther, Avengers: Infinity War, Ant-Man and the Wasp Sept. 4: Iron Man, Spider-Man: Homecoming, Black Panther, Doctor Strange

Iron Man, Spider-Man: Homecoming, Black Panther, Doctor Strange Sept. 5: Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Captain America: Civil War, The Avengers, Avengers: Infinity War

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Captain America: Civil War, The Avengers, Avengers: Infinity War Sept. 6: Fans vote for final two films.

Although this is IMAX's first time screening all Marvel films, MCU recently held a similar movie marathon with AMC theaters. Ahead of the release of Avengers: Infinity War in March, AMC had two, all-day, 12-film marathons in Orlando and New York City (for $75). The company also hosted a marathon of MCU films leading to the release of Avengers: Age of Ultron in 2015.

MCU President Kevin Feige promises an incredible experience for fans with the upcoming IMAX festival (not that anyone would think it would be anything short of epic). "When the cameras first start rolling, we just think about one thing and one thing only," he says in the announcement video, which simultaneously shows behind-the-scenes footage. "Delivering on the audience experience. And that's what IMAX does." Infinity War director Joe Russo chimes in, saying, "You see more of the characters, you see more of their powers. There's more storytelling to look at."

Now, it's time for fans to use their powers by voting for the final screenings, mark their calendars, grab their tickets, and get ready for the experience of an MCU lover's lifetime.