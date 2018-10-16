There has been another shakeup at the national governing body for U.S. gymnastics. Just several days after she got the job, Mary Bono has resigned as USA Gymnastics interim president. She had recently been criticized for tweeting negatively about Nike.

The controversial Nike tweet depicted Bono marking out the Nike logo on her golf shoes, an apparent criticism of Nike's Colin Kaepernick ad campaign, according to USA Today. The tweet has since been deleted. In her resignation statement, shared to Twitter, Bono defended her decision to share the image in the first place, and suggested that it was unfairly being used to disparage her:

With respect to Mr. Kaepernick, he nationally exercised his First Amendment right to kneel. I exercised mine: to mark over my own golf shoes, the logo of the company sponsoring him for “believing in something even if it means sacrificing everything” — while at a tournament for families who have lost a member of the armed services (including my brother-in-law, a Navy SEAL) who literally “sacrificed everything.” It was an emotional reaction to the sponsor’s use of the phrase that caused me to tweet, and I regret that at the time I didn’t bother to clarify my feelings. That one tweet has now been made a litmus test of my reputation over almost two decades of public service.

Five-time Olympic medalist Simone Biles swiftly criticized Bono after news circulated that she would be taking the helm at USA Gymnastics. “*mouth drop*,” Biles wrote. “don’t worry, it’s not like we needed a smarter usa gymnastics president or any sponsors or anything.”

Biles is sponsored by Nike, per The New York Times. In a statement released by USA Gymnastics, Bono expressed regret about her tweet.

"I deeply regret posting the tweet because I respect everyone’s views and their fundamental right to express them,” she said, per the Times. "This in no way reflects how I will approach my position at USA. Gymnastics. I will do everything I can to help change the culture and to work with the entire community to build an open, safe and positive environment."

