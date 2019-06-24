There is no denying that the 2019 BET Awards was one to remember. Not only did Regina Hall host — and pull off a very good Beyoncé parody — but the performances were legendary. Like, the kind of performances you'll be adding to your YouTube playlist for years to come. In between Cardi, Lizzo, HER, and so many more musicians taking the stage, a highlight of the night was Mary J. Blige's 2019 BET Awards performance after she accepted the Lifetime Achievement award from Rihanna.

Taking the stage in her signature knee high boots, the queen of hip hop and soul performed pretty much all of her hits while everyone in the audience sang along. And yes, in case you wondering, Method Mad joined her onstage for "All I Need" and Lil Kim stunned when she came out to do her verse on "I Can Love You." It was proof positive (as if anyone needed it) that Mary J. Blige is the queen of hip hop. And that her and Lil Kim need a Vegas residency or something.

If anything, watching Cardi B., Lena Waithe, and Rihanna dance and rap along with Mary was good for the soul. She really did pave the way for so many young women (and men) no matter how they were feeling.