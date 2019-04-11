Mary Kate & Ashley Olsen's Elizabeth & James Clothing Line Is Coming To Kohl's

Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen are style icons. Whether you loved them during their early-2000s teen idol stage or their luxury designer chapter, the twins have always been on the forefront of fashion. That's why it's so exciting that their label, Elizabeth and James, is coming to Kohl's. The Olsen's brands are regulars on Fashion Week runways and a constant in A-listers' closets, but the steep price tags have kept many fans from going further than window shopping. Now that Elizabeth and James is coming to Kohl's, a lot more people can enjoy the Olsen's minimalist vision.

The Elizabeth & James collection will include exclusive apparel, handbags, and accessories for the Kohl's shopper, bringing the Olsen's timeless and elegant vision at an affordable price point.

“Our vision for Elizabeth and James is to deliver a lifestyle brand that offers women access to premium fashion at an affordable price without sacrificing quality and fit,” Mary-Kate Olsen said in a press release. “Kohl’s is the right partner to take our brand into a new era, while staying true to the high-quality, fashion-forward designs that our loyal brand enthusiasts expect from us."

The Olsens are looking to reach a wider audience, and Kohl's is the perfect platform to do so. Elizabeth & James closed its doors last year in the fall of 2018. Entering into a licensing agreement with Kohl's allows the contemporary brand to continue its vision. According to Business of Fashion, Kohl's design team will create the future collections, with oversight from the Olsen sisters.

"We have always seen Elizabeth and James speaking to a much larger audience and this new business model with Kohl's will allow us to achieve that," Ashley Olsen said in the press release. "Mary-Kate and I are excited to work with them building out additional lifestyle categories and curating spaces that will bring a new shopping experience to our customer."

The Olsens are joining other respected designers at Kohl's, like Lauren Conrad and Vera Wang. Conrad has been designing for Kohl's since 2009, working with the store for 10 years. Wang has been with Kohl's since 2007, launching her Simply Vera Vera Wang line 12 years ago.

By bringing in the Olsen's line to Kohl's, the store hopes to make high fashion pieces more accessible. “Elizabeth and James at Kohl’s will heighten what it means to make fashion accessible,” Doug Howe, Kohl’s chief merchandising officer, said in the press release. “The addition of the esteemed Elizabeth and James brand and its elevated design aesthetic builds on our continued work to evolve our brand portfolio and deliver a strong pipeline of new offerings.”

Kohl's has been trying to fill more millennial-friendly brands into its pipeline, where Popsugar launched its line in Sept. 2018, and Nine West will be launching its line in fall of 2019.

There is no announced date yet when Elizabeth and James will be coming to Kohl's, but the press release says it will be in time for the holidays. Regardless of the launch date, your closet is about to become a whole lot more stylish for less.