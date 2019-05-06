Kanye West isn't the only member of the Kardashian-Jenner family joining the Keeping Up With The Kardashians confessional tradition this season. Mason Disick did his first KUWTK confessional interview, and it showed how much the nine-year-old has grown over the years.

During the episode, Kourtney and Khloé helped Mason and Penelope gather up some of their old toys to donate to less fortunate kids at the Watts Empowerment Center in Los Angeles. Apparently, it was Mason's idea — after learning how much one boy loved his old red bicycle, Mason was determined to share more of his toys.

"It made me feel very good when we gave a lot of toys to these kids there," Mason told the camera during his confessional. He also asked the kids at the Watts Center to "try to have fun" with the toys, which was really just too sweet.

Khloé also shared a behind-the-scenes secret about Mason's KUWTK confessional: Apparently, she was the one behind the camera interviewing her nephew. "My cutie mason, doing his first interview!!!! I had the privilege of interviewing King Mason!! He was a pro! Looking down the lense [sic] of the camera," Khloé tweeted on Sunday night.

Mason being old enough to do his own confessional interview ties in with a parenting theme Kourtney and Scott have been exploring on the show this season: the fact that he's growing up. In Bali, Scott and Mason had some one-on-one time looking for treasure on the beach, among other activities, while Kim took the younger kids to a chocolate factory.

This week, meanwhile, Kourtney and Khloé were busy making Halloween plans, which brought up some mixed emotions for Kourtney. She explained to her sister that it was important she and Mason spend the holiday together, because he might not be interested in spending Halloween with the family as he gets older.

After seeing Mason's eagerness to donate his toys, though, Kourtney embraced the fact that her and Scott's oldest child is growing up. She told the camera that she's happy to find new things they can do together as he gets older.

KUWTK fans were just as shocked as Kourtney and Khloé about how fast Mason is growing up, too. "You & Scott should be very proud of all your kids. Mason has grown up with such wonderful manners & he is a little gentleman. Good job to you both!!," one fan tweeted.

"It's so crazy seeing Mason all grown up after we literally watched him take his first breath," another person wrote.

As the years go on, fans will get to see some of the younger kids in the family grow up, too. But considering the fact that he's the oldest among the next generation of Kardashian-Jenner cousins and siblings, it is a bit mind-blowing how much Mason has grown up on the show. And based on his behavior in this week's episode, Kourtney and Scott have every reason to be proud of him and who he's becoming.