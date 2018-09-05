After clenching a victory on Tuesday evening in the Democratic primary, Massachusetts' Ayanna Pressley will probably be the first black congresswoman in the state's history. She will be running unopposed in the November election, as there is no Republican opponent in the race. Though Pressley has been defined as an underdog throughout her campaign, her slogan worked to define the sense of momentum and urgency that boosted her to victory: "Change can't wait."

Pressley's victory isn't just shocking in the sense of what it will mean for better and more diverse representation within the state's legislature: it's also just plain impressive that Pressley, a city councilor, was able to unseat opponent and incumbent Rep. Michael Capuano, who was a 10-term Congressman for Massachusetts.

Pressley has defined her campaign in a similar fashion to fellow progressives Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Stacey Abrams. All of these politicians are liberal women looking to stand against the Trump administration, both in messaging and in action.

In one of her campaign videos, Pressley says, "Every generation has a chance...to push back against hate, to defy expectations. Now, what's happening in Washington right now is meant to divide us and to make us feel small. But now is not the time to play small."

More to come ...