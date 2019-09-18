Since 2010, Gordon Ramsay and a rotation of celebrity judges have been helping hone home chefs' cooking skills — and the streak is likely to continue. While Masterchef Season 11 hasn't been officially announced, the show's casting website is already open for a new season. That means its renewal chances are pretty high.

According to Variety, Masterchef Season 10 was given the green light before the Season 9 finale, so it is a little unusual that FOX hasn't done the same for Season 11. TV Series Finale reports that the show's ratings have dipped a little this season. It's down by 23 percent in the 18-49 age demographic and down by 14 percent in average viewers. However, it's still performing pretty consistently for the network. Season 11 is averaging 3.04 million viewers per episode, which makes it FOX's highest ranked show of the summer. That's likely not the kind of thing the network would want to turn its back on.

The show is also unique in that it could really have any combination of judges and still work. One of the original judges, chef Graham Elliot, is no longer on the show, and restaurateur Joe Bastianich left for a bit before returning. The show has also rotated judges like chef Aarón Sanchez and Milk Bar founder Christina Tosi in and out without disrupting the show's format. It would probably be a big loss for the show if Gordon Ramsay ever wanted to stop judging, but even he could be replaced by the right person. Season 10 was judged by Ramsay, Sanchez, and Bastianich, so it's possible they will all return again for Season 11.

Matt Frost/FOX

As for when it might return, the series has aired one season per year since its inception. Usually the new seasons begin in late May and run through September, although a few have begun in early June. Season 11 is likely to air in May or June of 2020. But if you'd like to be part of the cast, that process begins ASAP. According to the casting site, you can apply online by submitting a video and application. The deadline for video applications is Oct. 12, but the casting site recommends turning it in even earlier. It says in all caps and bold type, "REMEMBER THE SOONER THE BETTER!"

You can also attend a casting call in person if there's one near you. The casting site has six casting call locations available in October and early November. You can attend the one in Los Angeles on Oct. 12, Atlanta or Boston on Oct. 19, New York City or Houston on Oct. 26, and Chicago on Nov. 2.

It seems doubtful that FOX would go through the trouble of opening up its casting site and planning for casting calls if there wasn't going to be a Season 11. It's unclear why the network hasn't announced the show's renewal yet, but perhaps FOX wants all the media attention to be on the 200th episode before the Season 11 news becomes a thing. In any case, rest assured that more home cooks will probably be trying to impress Chef Ramsay in the summer of 2020 — and you could be one of them.