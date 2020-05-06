Health Secretary Matt Hancock is facing backlash after criticising Rosena Allin-Khan's 'tone'. Allin-Khan, who is an A&E doctor on the frontline, as well as a Labour MP, questioned the government's handling of the coronavirus outbreak during a session of parliament. Her question prompted Hancock's to tell her she "might do well to take a leaf out of the shadow secretary of state's book in terms of tone".

Allin-Khan had stated that the government's response to the global pandemic had "cost lives," and questioned whether they were actually meeting their goal of 100,000 completed tests a day.

During health questions in the Commons, Allin-Khan said: "Frontline workers like me have had to watch families break into pieces as we deliver the very worst of news to them, that the ones they love most in this world have died."

"The testing strategy has been non-existent. Community testing was scrapped, mass testing was slow to roll out, and testing figures are now being manipulated."

She continued: "And does the secretary of state acknowledge that many frontline workers feel that the government's lack of testing has cost lives and is responsible for many families being unnecessarily torn apart in grief?"

As well as responding by criticising Allin-Khan's 'tone,' Hancock responded by denying that testing figures weren't accurate or that the government's handling of the pandemic had cost lives. He stated that her accusations were "not true," and that there has been "rapid acceleration is testing... including getting to 100,000 tests a day."

Allin-Khan later took to Twitter to respond, writing that she would "not watch my tone when dozens of NHS and care staff are dying unnecessarily."

A number of famous faces h`ave since got behind the doctor and MP to defend her questioning and criticise Hancock's response.

Piers Morgan, for example, wrote the following: "It’s the Health Secretary who needs to watch his ‘tone’, especially when an A&E doctor MP asks perfectly legitimate questions on the day Britain moved to 2nd worst reported #coronavirus death toll in the world."

Nigella Lawson also defended the doctor, tweeting: "There was absolutely nothing wrong with your tone."

Dragon's Den star Deborah Meaden then wrote: "Good Lord. You delivered that eloquently, clearly, succinctly and professionally. You asked the right question in the right way. Matt Hancock on the other hand...Good Grief!!! Talk about off tone!!"