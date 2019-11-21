Years before she joined Season 3 of Floribama Shore, Mattie Lynn Breaux was a cast member on CMT's Party Down South. Similar to Floribama Shore, the series followed a group of singles in a summer house, changing locales each summer. Season 4 took place in St. Petersburg, Florida, which is also where the new season of Floribama Shore was filmed, so Mattie should feel right at home.

After starring on Party Down South from 2014 to 2016, Mattie eventually landed on another reality TV show: MTV's The Challenge: War of the Worlds, which aired earlier this year. She had a pretty strong run in the competition, making it all the way to the finale before dropping out in seventh place. According to USA Today Sports, Mattie quit when she felt her body just couldn't handle the intense "Death Path" challenge anymore.

After her loss, she took to Instagram to reflect on what the experience taught her. "I've learned more about myself in those two months than I have in 30 years," she wrote. "I was challenged mentally, physically, emotionally, and spiritually. Even though I did not win the money... I still won! I faced many obstacles, fears, and shed many tears along the way and discovered courage within myself I never knew existed."

This is similar to what she said after Party Down South ended. "The show taught me to be myself and love myself for who I am," she told Raised Rowdy in 2018. Floribama Shore is sure to offer plenty more life lessons, and Mattie seems prepared to tackle them. Once you make it to the "Death Path" on The Challenge, everything else probably seems much easier.

But Mattie has been through trials and tribulations in her personal life, too. In October, she opened up on Instagram about dealing with anxiety in the hopes that it would help some of her followers. "It's okay to not be okay sometimes," she wrote in part. "Being in the public eye sharing my story with you all hasn't been the easiest thing! I sometimes feel like I need to look a certain way, act a certain way, and have certain material things to win your love and or support ... [but] what matters is being myself...loving myself.. accepting those flaws and allowing them to fuel me for the better."

Mattie's MTV bio says she has a "down-to-party personality and competitive spirit," but her Instagram posts reveal she's also quite introspective. That may not make for an interesting reality TV personality, but it does make for someone worth keeping up with offscreen.