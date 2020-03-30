Sagittarius, you’ve really been hanging in there and sometimes that’s all you really can do. Your ruler Jupiter is still in the sign of Capricorn, where it hates to be. Jupiter rules expansion, travel, and abundance, while Capricorn is all about order and structure. It’s no wonder why we are seeing travel restrictions and social distancing during Jupiter’s time in Capricorn. You’ve seen a huge shift in your values, and early May supports your ability to shine within your day-to-day life. When Saturn begins its retrograde from Aquarius back into Capricorn on May 1, you may start to feel the pressure. On May 13, Mars enters Pisces within your house of communication and self-expression. When enough pressure is applied, seeds burst and advantageous plants have the potential to grow.

What May 2020 Has In Store For Sagittarius’ Relationships

Now is the time to express all your desires and curiosities. With social distancing being the preferred mode of interaction, many of you are having the unique opportunity to travel around the world virtually. With Saturn in Aquarius within your house of self-expression and communication, you’re having difficulties getting into the swing of this new primary form of communication. You’re going to be encouraged to recount how your values shifted and changed over the past few months. The next few months of Gemini in Venus in your house of relationships will really encourage you to challenge your perspective of those closest to you. Keep an open mind and an open heart.

Tarot Card of the Month

The Hanged Man: Enjoy your ability to “hang” around, as there’s a lot to learn if you look around.