Many of you are stepping into your spotlight, and it must feel amazing! Your planetary ruler Mercury begins the month in Taurus, within your house of higher learning and philosophy. There are graduations of all types occurring this month, Virgo.

You may find that your reflections this month have a lot to do with the narrative that you tell yourself about yourself. A lot of you are very early in the stepping-out-of-the-shadow stage of your success story, requiring you to analyze and understand why you operate with the hesitations that you do. Take advantage of having Mars and Saturn in the sign of Aquarius within your house of health and daily routine, Mars rules over passion and Saturn rules over structure, fueling your ability to rebrand your professional image. Don’t be afraid to start the process of developing a structure for yourself, even if your day-to-day may not look exactly the same as time passes.

What May 2020 Has In Store For Virgos' Relationships

You’re seriously working on expanding in a meaningful way with those you are closest to, Virgo. While you’ve had to set hard boundaries and may have come off as unavailable, there’s a lot of growth that has occurred within your close relationships. With Neptune, the planet of dreams and illusions, slowly transiting through Pisces in your house of relationships, it’s OK to feel confused or even at a loss regarding those closest to you. Try not to internalize or wallow though. If you’re feeling lonely, there’s nothing wrong with sending that text message, but consider if you actually want to text your ex. Venus retrograde in Gemini within your house of legacy and career might have you enjoying the image you’re portraying to the world, but that doesn’t mean that you have to let people from your past who’ve hurt you see you shine.

Tarot Card of the Month

The Sun: Everything is starting to come in clear — accept the truth and celebrate your wins.