Supreme Court confirmation hearings continued on Wednesday, and one highlight included Sen. Mazie Hirono asking Brett Kavanaugh about Judge Alex Kozinksi, who retired last year after allegations of sexual assault. Kavanaugh has worked closely with Kozinski over the years, and there has been speculation about whether or not Kavanaugh knew about the allegations before they were reported by The Washington Post.

Kozinski denied the allegations in a statement at the time, writing, per the Post:

I have been a judge for 35 years and during that time have had over 500 employees in my chambers. I treat all of my employees as family and work very closely with most of them. I would never intentionally do anything to offend anyone and it is regrettable that a handful have been offended by something I may have said or done.

Indeed, when pressed about the allegations against Kozinski, Kavanaugh said that he knew nothing. Kavanaugh clerked for Kozinski in the early 1990s, The Cut reported, and they worked closely together until very recently, to interview law students who sought to clerk for the late Justice Anthony Kennedy. They appeared on panels together, according to The Cut, and maintained an overlapping professional relationship over the years.

More to come...