Meet The BAFTA Rising Star Nominees You'll Be Seeing Everywhere In 2020

AWKWAFINA, whose real name is Nora Lum, is the first actor who has been nominated for the Rising Star Award and she’s already turned the heads of the showbiz elite. Speaking about her nomination in a statement she said, “I’m grateful to BAFTA and the jury for the nomination and that I am able to share this recognition with so many other talented actors and actresses."

Where was she trained?

AWKWAFINA is an actor, comedian, writer, producer, and rapper. She was born and grew up in New York before attending University at Albany, State University of New York to study journalism and women's studies and Beijing Language and Culture University in China, where she studied Mandarin.

What has she been in?

AWKWAFINA rose to fame after she released the rap “My Vag” and has gone on to release two albums Yellow Ranger and In Fina We Trust. However, it’s her acting credits that caught the attention of BAFTA. She had roles in Ocean's 8 and Crazy Rich Asians as well as a leading role in the critically acclaimed The Farewell.

Awards

AWKWAFINA received the Golden Globe for Best Actress for her performance in The Farewell.

Who’s she dating?

Although she spoke about a long term boyfriend when she was touring with the cast of Oceans 8 AWKWAFINA has since tweeted saying dating is hard which suggests she’s single.