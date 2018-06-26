There was a lot of tension in the Love Island villa during Tuesday night's episode, and viewers were quite frankly spoilt for choice when it came to watching the very public breakdown of a once promising romance. Tuesday's episode of the ITV2 reality dating show caught the tail end of Alex George's argument with Ellie Brown over her lack of interest in him, and — just when you thought one dumping was enough — the episode then went and gave us another, when Megan dumped Eyal on Love Island. Here's how it went down.

After being confronted by Eyal about their lack of communal banter in comparison to the other Love Island couples during Monday night's episode, Megan finally decided to part ways with Eyal, explaining in the Beach Hut: “I want to find someone that I really, really click with and it’s horrible when you see other couples having a laugh and getting on and you think ‘I just want that."

With her mind made up, it was then time for Megan to inform Eyal of her decision, which resulted in a televised — and very painful — dumping.

Pulling Eyal aside for a private word, Megan explained why she thought their relationship was not working. “I just feel like from the beginning I’ve always worried that it’s more of a physical/sexual attraction, and then earlier when you were like ‘we should have more fun,’" she told him.

"Obviously it crossed my mind and I had thought about it. I don’t want to force it and I just think it’s so early to have to force it. I’m into you but it’s more of a physical thing don’t you think? After we’ve done stuff there’s not much to say or do. It just rung alarm bells when Sam and Samira were having more of a laugh in bed than we were.”

Unsurprisingly, Eyal didn't take to getting binned by Megan all that well. Indeed, confiding in the other male Islanders later on, it was clear the dumping came a ittle out of the blue in Eyal's mind, and — as a result — left him "raging". He said: “I’m raging a little bit, because obviously I put effort into it and I don’t think it should be disregarded that quickly. That’s what frustrates me. Yeah, there might be elements missing from our relationship but we can try and work to at least see if they’re there, you know.”

Despite Eyal being quite obviously gutted, viewers on Twitter were able to take a lot more enjoyment out of the situation, in the form of some truly memorable meme content. Indeed, in the eyes of the viewer, it seems a particular highlight of the Megan and Eyal's relationship ending chat was both of them informing the other of how they fall short of the comedic standard set by Jim Carrey.

Here are just a few of the meme reactions:

So, what's next for Megan and Eyal?

Well, while also depicting the disintegration of their romance, Tuesday night's episode also provided some insight into who Megan and Eyal's potential rebound partners could be.

During the episode, the female Islanders were tasked with the simple game of Snog, Marry, Pie, for which they were asked to choose three male Islanders to either snog, marry or — literally — pie. Megan chose to snog Wes Nelson, and by the end of the episode, she had made her move on him, setting in motion the villa's third break-up of the evening.

And, whole Eyal could not himself pick his first post-Megan snog, relative Love Island newcomer Ellie Brown did choose him for a cheeky kiss, and the teaser for tomorrow night suggested things might develop there.

Love Island airs at 9 p.m. on ITV2 Sunday - Friday.