The U.S. women's soccer team could win the FIFA Women's World Cup — they've already advanced to the quarterfinals. But whether or not they take home the cup, there will be a political drama waiting back at home. President Trump is mad Megan Rapinoe said she wouldn't go to the White House and has now invited the whole team on Twitter.

Speaking in an interview with Eight by Eight magazine, Rapinoe said Tuesday she's "not going to the f*cking White House" if the team wins and added that she doubted they'd even be invited. Trump responded, seemingly incensed, on Wednesday morning.

"I am a big fan of the American Team, and Women’s Soccer, but Megan should WIN first before she TALKS! Finish the job!" Trump tweeted (after a dig at the NBA for moving away from the word "owner" for racial sensitivity).

Then Trump said that while he hadn't invited Rapinoe or the team, he was going to. "I am now inviting the TEAM, win or lose," Trump added. "Megan should never disrespect our Country, the White House, or our Flag, especially since so much has been done for her & the team. Be proud of the Flag that you wear. The USA is doing GREAT!"

More to come...