Tonight's red carpet is well underway, and Megan Thee Stallion's BET Awards outfit is a complete knockout. Dressed like a literal goddess, the rapper rocked a glimmering gold ensemble, complete with a blinged-out, chunky choker necklace, a bedazzled bra — plus a matching double slit skirt — and spiky metallic heels.

In typical hot girl style, Meg opted for extra long, straight hair, with her tresses flowing well beyond her hips. For accessories, the Houston native paired her look with gold chains around her upper arm, as well as on her hands — plus she had in her dazzling navel ring for good measure. Even when it came to glam, the musician certainly didn't skimp out, wearing a beautiful silver and brown bold eye, with a soft, nude lip.

Although this is Megan's first time at the BET Awards, she is certainly poised to make quite a lasting impression, and it's not just because of her fabulous look.

Tonight, she's nominated for the Best Female Hip Hop Artist prize, alongside fellow newcomers such as Lizzo and Kash Doll, as well as icons like Nicki Minaj, Remy Ma, and Cardi B. But while Meg may still be considered as a newbie in the industry, she's definitely put in the work to make it to the BET stage.

Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

“I think I probably wrote my first song when I was seven,” the 24-year-old shared in an interview with DJ Booth back in January. “You know when you growin’ up, going to school, nobody tells you that being a rapper or being an artist is a career to go after. Everyone tells you: ‘Oh, be a doctor, be a lawyer.’ Things like that. When I got old enough to realize this was something that I could do for my career, I was super excited, because I was like, ‘Wow! You can make money off something that you really love. That’s crazy!’"

And while anyone who follows the superstar knows that she has had no shortage of hits, Meg still admitted that she was surprised at the outpouring of love she gets each time she releases a new track. "Putting out music and seeing people loving it, it just blows my mind every time," she added. "I was just rapping, silently going hard and nobody knows. I didn’t know how people gon’ take me, but everybody I’ve come across is really loving it."

Much like her fans, Meg's loved ones are also showing her lots of love, especially for tonight's show. In between hitting up the pre-show stage to perform in an all red outfit, thee Stallion posted a video on Instagram of her pals celebrating her walking tonight's blue carpet, with the caption, "I love my friends lol REAL HOTGIRL SH*T." And, of course, her IG followers joined in on the praise.

"When I seen u on tv I freaked out u showed them how a hot girl get down," one person wrote. "You deserve the award you’re about to get," another commented.

But whether or not she takes home the trophy tonight, it's clear that Megan's got it going on, both when it comes to music and fashion.