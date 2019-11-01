Fresh from her African tour with Prince Harry and baby Archie, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, is back at work in the UK. Her most recent royal visit took place at an organisation that aims to support disadvantaged women, and speaking to the Telegraph's Bryony Gordon at the event, Meghan opened up about the expectations people have when she visits somewhere, and how she tries to help everyone feel more at ease.

Speaking to the newspaper, Meghan revealed that since arriving in the UK, she feels people often "have an expectation" before she arrives at her royal activities, so she prefers to stay "really relaxed," and "keep everyone nice and chilled." She continued: "At the end of the day, we’re all just women. We all have a story to tell, and I feel honoured that I am getting to hear yours."

Meghan made the comments during a visit to the Luminary Bakery, which Gordon accompanied her on. The North London bakery is a small organisation that aims to empower disadvantaged women through professional training and employment opportunities. Throughout her visit, Meghan listened intently to the stories of women involved in the social enterprise.

Speaking to Gordon, Meghan also discussed the importance of being open about mental health, and said she believes that "When you strip all the layers away, as people, and especially as women, we can find deep connection with each other, and a shared understanding."

She went on to explain that, when visiting organisations such as the Luminary Bakery, it becomes "abundantly clear" that peoples hopes, fears, and insecurities are often "very much the same," despite our sometimes varied backgrounds and life experiences.

In between her many inspiring passion projects, Meghan does also make room for some much needed family time, which this week will centre around the upcoming Rugby World Cup final. Speaking to the newspaper, the Duchess revealed that, as a patron for the RFU (Rugby Football Union), Harry will make his way to Japan to show his support for the England squad, meaning Meghan will instead root for our boys from the comfort of her home alongside baby Archie — who will be dressed head to toe in his England babygro. Adorable.