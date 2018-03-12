There is a phase in every girl's life that they like to match outfits. For me, it was matching cheetah-print jackets and charmed tennis shoes in fourth grade. For the royals, it's something a little more high-end. Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton wore matching heels to a royal outing, and the look will make you want to run out and shop with your bestie.

If there was any question about how close Markle and Middleton are, their latest outfits should clear things up. Apparently the two are so in-sync that they chose matching navy Manolo Pumps to attend the Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey. The suede shoes are pointed toes and have a skinny little heel that would make anyone else nervous walking across cobblestone.

According to PopSugar, the high-end accessories ring in at a cool $625 from Bergdorf Goodman. That means that the two ladies dropped over $1,200 on just their shoes alone. These two do not hold back when they go to worship. They both stomped into church looking incredible and not seeming to mind that they were matching, either. Whether they meant to dress alike on purpose or just have really great taste in style, the shoes are still fabulous.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

While there's no rule that says the royals have to match their outfits to one another, there is a strict no toe-showing policy. Both Markle and Middleton followed the rules for the church service. Their matching hats weren't any surprise, either. Along with a slew of other fashion rules, royals must wear their hats for special occasions, like weddings.

"Up until the 1950s ladies were very seldom seen without a hat as it was not considered 'the thing' for ladies to show their hair in public," Diana Mather, a senior tutor for The English Manner etiquette consultancy, tells BBC. "But all that has changed and hats are now reserved for more formal occasions."

The Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey is definitely a formal occasion. Middleton opted for an over-sized navy blue hat to make for a head-to-toe blue attire. Middleton wore a white beret that matched her stunning cream Amanda Wakeley coat. Read: if you see a lot of people wearing berets this spring, you can thank this fashion moment.

Despite the matching outfits from the two royal sisters-in-law, the two didn't walk in to the church together. Upon royal ruling, Middleton ranks higher than Markle, so she walked in front of her. Maybe the matching shoes were meant to make a statement that they're closer than we all thing

The two outfits are the BFF moment that you never knew you needed. While not everyone can run out and grab a pair of $700 shoes with their best friends, it is the ultimate goal of many. Because if you're going to look great, you might as well have a bestie by your side in matching kicks.

There's rumor that the Queen and Markle are pretty close as well. According to PopSugar, the soon-to-be royal was baptized in early March to officially become a part of the Church of England. Markle has been wearing a Birks diamond bar bracelet that is 18k white gold to public outings, which PopSugar says was a baptism gift. Either way, the bracelet costs $925 and is a super gorgeous accessory.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Fingers crossed that there are tons more matching royal outfits to come. With the royal wedding happening on Saturday, May 19, you'll want to keep your eyes peeled for more moments like this. They might not be sisters by blood, but it's looking like their sense of style is rubbing off on each other.