Meghan Markle is always on the move, hopping from royal engagements to evening soirees. Even though she's constantly on her feet, she never compromises on style with her shoes. Eagle-eyed royal enthusiasts might have noticed that the Duchess has a new favorite shoe brand. Markle keeps wearing Tamara Mellon shoes.

Markle has worn Tamara Mellon on five separate occasions, wearing three different shoe designs from the brand. Mellon, the designer, is a British fashion entrepreneur, which fits in with the royals' commitment in spotlighting British designers. Most notably, Mellon was the co-founder of Jimmy Choo before moving on to create her own namesake brand in 2016.

“I co-founded Jimmy Choo in 1996. Today, I'm still obsessed with shoes, but not the traditional way of doing things. So I’m starting over," Mellon shared on the brand's site. "This is my reboot (pun intended). I'm redefining luxury and doing what I do best: designing shoes and breaking rules."

Mellon's heels are less expensive than Jimmy Choos and other luxury-label designers, mainly because she has forged relationships with family-run factories in Italy that have been in the shoe-making game for decades. She creates quality shoes, but at a much more attainable price point — albeit still in the hundreds of dollars.

Markle first began wearing the brand last spring, when on April 18 she was spotted wearing the Paramour pump in black during one of her last appearances before the royal wedding.

Attending the Commonwealth Youth Forum in London, the Duchess wore her pumps with a striped midi dress from Altuzarra and a black blazer slung over her shoulders.

Markle was spotted just a month later wearing a second pair of heels from the brand. In her first appearance as a royal, the Duchess wore the Siren pumps in blush while attending a garden party in Buckingham Palace celebrating Prince Charles’ 70 birthday.

Markle paired the minimalist heels with a matching blush dress from a London-based womenswear label named Goat Fashion. The leather pumps accented the pencil skirt dress perfectly, tying together her all-pink look.

On Oct. 18, Markle stepped out in Tamara Mellon's nude Rebel 105 pumps in nude for her first day in Australia. She wore them while attending an afternoon reception at the Admiralty House in Sydney.

She matched the nude pumps with a Brandon Maxwell khaki shirt dress and a subtle gold bangle from Princess Diana's former collection.

While it might seem like the royal has only chosen work-appropriate shoes from the brand, Markle switched it up on Dec. 10 when she wore Tamara Mellon Karat heels in gold while making a surprise appearance at the British Fashion Awards.

The Duchess stepped on stage wearing the metallic heels and a one-shouldered Givenchy gown, looking sleek and elegant. She wore the outfit to present the very prestigious British Women's Wear Designer of The Year Award to Clare Waight Keller, who was the designer responsible for her Givenchy wedding dress.

To round off her collection, Markle got a pair of boots to complete her wardrobe, making them her fifth pair of shoes from Tamara Mellon. While in New York City for her baby shower, the royal stepped out wearing Kindred 105 boots on Feb. 19.

They are black haircalf boots that hit mid-calf and have a four inch heel.

When asked why she thinks Markle loves Tamara Mellon shoes so much, Mellon shared with Bustle, "As a British woman living in L.A., I like to think my designs marry classic elegance with California-cool, making it a full circle for me to see Meghan — an L.A. native — in my shoes."

And anyone who has a little extra spending money lying around can join in on that, too.