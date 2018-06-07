Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's honeymoon location has yet to be confirmed, but according to The Daily Beast, it appears Markle and Harry are honeymooning in Ireland for a short time. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are reportedly staying at Ashford Castle, "one of the country's most luxurious country-house hotels," per The Daily Beast.

Ashford Castle, which is located near the village Cong, is also a famous location. The 1952 movie The Quiet Man starring John Wayne and Maureen O'Hara was filmed there. According to The Daily Beast, locals noticed a supposed security lockdown in the area. Based on this information, some began to wonder if the royal couple were perhaps honeymooning at Ashford Castle.

As reported by the Daily Express, many people started taking to Twitter speculating Markle and Harry could be honeymooning at the gorgeous hotel. "The first time I go to Ashford Castle and we couldn’t get into the castle or around it because the ROYALS are within," one person tweeted.

Another Twitter user posted, "Harry and Meghan are rumoured to be at Ashford Castle in Mayo, Ireland! I have family living near the castle and they’ve told me that security is tight with the castle and grounds closed to all, which is unusual." Another individual shared on Twitter, "So the duke & duchess of Sussex are staying down the road from me . Everything is secured ...... Ashford Castle Closed completely to public".

It's unclear when Harry and Markle reportedly arrived in Ireland, but according to The Sun, they will be back in London Saturday, where they will reportedly stand on Buckingham Palace's balcony for the first time together. The appearance would be for The Trooping of the Colour, which is part of Queen Elizabeth II's official 92nd birthday celebration

Markle and Harry's honeymoon (which they delayed to attend Prince Charles' 70th birthday celebration) has been confusing since the beginning. There were reports they would spend time together in Namibia. A source confirmed to Travel + Leisure in April that they chose the African country as their honeymoon spot.

Many assumed they would head to Africa, especially since Markle and Harry vacationed in Botswana in the early stages of their relationship. As Harry told BBC in November during the couple's first joint interview, "And then it was I think about three, maybe four weeks later that I managed to persuade her to come and join me in Botswana. And we — we camped out with each other under the stars, we spent — she came and joined me for five days out there, which was absolutely fantastic."

Then, at the end of May, TMZ reported Markle and Harry would honeymoon in Canada. According to TMZ, the couple were expected to stay in Alberta's Fairmont Jasper Park Lodge. Per TMZ, the location actually has British royal family history, as King George VI and Queen Elizabeth (The Queen Mother) stayed there in 1939 and Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip also visited in June 2005.

However, the lodge denied TMZ's report while chatting with Huffington Post Canada in late May. "They are 100 percent rumors. They are not booked to stay with us," Angela Moore, Regional Director, Public Relations, Fairmont Hotels and Resorts, Canada's Western Mountain Region said.

After HuffPost Canada asked if maybe the couple had reservations under different names, Moore said "no". She continued, "I've heard nothing ... in the past when we've worked with royal couples its been a very involved process." Later, Moore also said, "Though Fairmont Jasper Park Lodge has a longstanding history of serving as a royal retreat, we can confirm that the couple is not currently booked for a stay. We are declining further comment at this time, as our top priority is always the safety and privacy of all of our guests."

In March, the Irish Independent reported Markle and Harry were expected to take a "mini-moon" in Ireland and that the trip wouldn't serve as an "official honeymoon". A source told the publication, "It will possibly be the first foreign trip after their wedding."

Who knows if Markle and Harry really are in Ireland, but, if so, it's definitely a beautiful location. They certainly deserve a honeymoon after constantly being on the go since their engagement announcement and planning a royal wedding.