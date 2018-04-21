Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's universally-anticipated May nuptials might be just four weeks away, but the royal couple's pre-wedding schedule isn't slowing down. On Saturday, April 21, the Prince Harry and Meghan Markled attended the 2018 Invictus Games reception in London, hosted by Australia's Prime Minister, Malcolm Turnbull, and his wife, Lucy Turnbull.

Founded in 2014 by Prince Harry, the Invictus Games are an international sports competition for injured and recovering service members and veterans from across the globe, according to its official website. By showcasing the resilient strength of military personnel and veterans everywhere, the events aim to "use the power of sport to inspire recovery, support rehabilitation and generate a wider understanding and respect of all those who serve their country," Kensington Palace explained on Saturday via Twitter. After hosting its first three ceremonies in London, Toronto, and Orlando, respectively, the Invictus Games will head to Sydney this fall, celebrating its forth year on October 20-27.

At the reception, the royal duo greeted British and Australian servicemen and women, some of whom had participating in previous Invictus Games. While Markle has already made headlines for sporting a familiar Alexander McQueen blazer (mirroring her soon-to-be-siter-in-law's talent for recycling favorite pieces), the couple also nabbed a matching pair of sleek Invictus Sydney jackets from Australia's Prime Minister and his wife.

This certainly isn't the first time the young royals have lent their support to emphasize and promote socially-conscious sports initiatives. Last year, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge teamed up with Prince Harry to spotlight the BBC's documentary, Mind Over Marathon, which showcased runners from all over the UK. And though she's best-known for her starring role as LSAT-slaying Rachel Zane on USA's Suits, 36-year-old Markle was also recently recognized for her compassion and outreach work, commended in a gorgeously heartfelt tribute in Time Magazine's 100 Most Influential list from her friend and Quantico star, Priyanka Chopra.

Prince Harry received an additional honor recently when he was named the President of The Queen's Commonwealth Trust – an organization devoted to amplifying the voices and funding the work of young leaders around the world. Knitting together 53 nations, The Queen's Commonwealth Trust strives to create community amongst a network of game-changing activists —from female trailblazers promoting girls' education in rural Africa to organizations eradicating childrens' hunger across India.

Given Prince Harry's impressive track-record of international service, from his time volunteering to fight the AIDS crisis in Lesotho to founding the Invictus Games, it's no surprise that he will continue to expand his outreach through this new role at The Queen's Commonwealth Trust. “I know that serving as ambassador to young people I’m going have to try to keep up with you all...my job will be to listen to you, my duty will be to ensure that your ideas, concerns, thoughts and hopes are heard,” the 33 year-old-Prince explained at a recent Commonwealth forum, according to Reuters.

All considered, it's shaping up to be a pretty busy weekend for the Prince of Wales and his fiancée. April 21 is also Queen Elizabeth II's 92nd birthday — though she already became Britain's longest-reigning monarch back in 2015, marking her 65 years atop the throne with an extravagant Sapphire Jubilee.

Celebrations for her 92nd birthday were slightly less grand, though, as the Queen hosted a concert for her family at the Royal Albert Hall. The event, which benefited The Queens Commonwealth Trust, featured performances from Shawn Mendes and Kylie Minogue, among many others, according to USA Today. It's an event sounds like the best possible marriage of royalty and Coachella this weekend.