Once again, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are proving to be total mavericks, at least if the latest report about their future parenting move is any indication. As Cosmopolitan reported, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will not hire a nanny when Baby Sussex arrives. Instead, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are reportedly planning to have one of their closest family members move in with them to lend a helping hand.

Vanity Fair's royal correspondent, Katie Nicholl, claimed that Markle and Harry will not hire a nanny to help out with their first child, at least at first. Nicholl spoke with multiple sources and said that the royal couple "do not plan to hire a nanny or nurse initially, and will instead rely on the help of Meghan’s mother." According to the report, the Duchess' mother, Doria Ragland, is set to move in with the couple when they settle in to Frogmore Cottage. Ragland will reportedly have a whole wing of the house when she moves in. So, that will give her plenty of room to help take care of her grandchild.

As for what Baby Sussex's nursery decor will entail, the soon-to-be parents are keeping things neutral (especially since they are supposedly keeping the sex of their child a surprise), as they reportedly have a white-and-gray color scheme in mind for the room. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are also utilizing some pretty high-tech gadgets for the nursery.

A source that claims to be close with the couple told Vanity Fair, "They are going all out with the refurbishment of the house, and as Harry loves his gadgets, it’s going to be very cool. They’ll be able to control everything from their smart phones." Not only will the nursery be super chic, it's also going to be totally fit for the 21st century.

As previously mentioned, Markle and Harry are reportedly forging ahead on their own path when it comes to parenting, despite traditions set by those close to them. According to OK! Magazine, Harry's brother, Prince William, and his wife, Kate Middleton, hired a nanny for their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. The publication reported that the couple hired Maria Borrallo to be the nanny for the royal children in 2014 and she has been in the role ever since. But, even though the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have employed a nanny for their children, it doesn't appear as though Markle and Harry will follow in their footsteps.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are definitely keeping busy as they prepare for the birth of their first child. In addition to still attending various royal engagements, they're also preparing to move into Frogmore Cottage on Windsor Estate in advance of their baby's arrival. In November 2018, Kensington Palace confirmed that Markle and Harry would make Frogmore Cottage their official residence in early 2019. The palace's official statement about the move detailed that the new location has some special significance for the couple, as they previously exchanged vows at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle, which is nearby, and had there wedding reception at none other than Frogmore House.

While the Duke and Duchess of Sussex may not hire a nanny to look after their first child, if they have Ragland's help throughout their parenting journey, they'll definitely be able to handle anything that comes their way.