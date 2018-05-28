After multiple reports about where the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will honeymoon, it seems like the location may have finally been chosen. According to a report from TMZ, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may honeymoon in Canada. Seeing as though it was previously reported that they would head to an African locale for their vacation, their possible new choice may come as a bit of a surprise.

Harry and Markle are reportedly heading to Alberta, Canada's Fairmont Jasper Park Lodge, where they would stay in the Outlook Cabin, or, as it's also called, "The Royal Retreat." TMZ also reported that it's unclear when exactly the Duke and Duchess would arrive at the location. Based on a video from the Fairmont Jasper Park Lodge, the location is simply stunning. It also appears as though there are plenty of activities to enjoy with everything from golfing to beekeeping to keep guests entertained.

The article notes that the cabin has a history of having some pretty famous guests, including ones from the royal family. As TMZ reported, King George VI and Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother (Queen Elizabeth II's parents) stayed there back in 1939. More recently, Queen Elizabeth stayed at the lodge in 2005 with her husband, Prince Philip. So, it seems like the destination is definitely a favorite amongst Harry's family members.

TMZ's report comes after royal expert Omid Scobie told ELLE on May 24 that the couple's destination was still up in the air. He told the publication, "The honeymoon destination has changed a few times since they started planning." He continued to explain exactly why there have been multiple change-ups with the locale, "If a location leaks prior to travel, it compromises their safety on the trip, and they’ll be advised by their protection team to change plans."

Scobie said that one only needs to turn to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge to get an idea of how much honeymoon plans can change for a royal couple. He said that prior to Prince William and Kate Middleton's 2011 wedding, their protection officers nixed two of their planned post-wedding vacations before settling on the Seychelles. According to him, "I heard that just over a month before the wedding, Harry and Meghan hadn’t even booked a destination, so these plans have come together rather quickly!”

The royal expert also related that he was sure that the pair's honeymoon location would fall somewhere in Africa, which aligns with multiple previous reports detailing their vacation. As Travel and Leisure reported on April 16, Harry and Markle were supposedly planning to head to Namibia for their honeymoon. So, if the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are indeed heading to Canada instead of an African destination, as TMZ's report detailed, it would be quite unexpected.

Of course, no matter where the royal couple end up heading to, it will undoubtedly be an incredibly lovely location. And the two are likely looking forward to their honeymoon, especially after having to delay it following their May 19 wedding. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex delayed their vacation for a very good reason, though, as they had to attend their first official royal engagement.

As People noted, the newlyweds attended a celebration for Prince Charles' 70th birthday on May 22, where Harry even gave a speech in honor of his father. The occasion, which was held at Buckingham Palace, saw representatives from over 400 patronages that the heir to the throne is the patron for. It was definitely a can't miss event for the husband and wife duo, so it makes sense that they had to delay their honeymoon for it.

But, Harry and Markle might not have to delay their vacation for much longer. And when they do inevitably take their honeymoon, based on TMZ's report, they'll possibly be headed to a beautiful Canadian getaway.