Let's discuss the celebrity friendships I'd like to insert myself into. Beyoncé and Kelly Rowland, naturally. Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams. Solange and Dev Hynes. And on Saturday, I was reminded of another duo on the list, when Meghan Markle and Serena Williams watched Prince Harry's polo match together in their first public catch-up since the Royal Wedding. While there's many, many reasons to envy Meghan, it's possible her friendship with actual icon Serena Williams tops them all. Ladies, I won't pretend to understand or even care about polo, but could I maybe tag along next time?

The pair took to the Audi Polo Challenge in Ascot, where both Princes Harry and William played (and won) in the charity event supporting Child Bereavement UK and Tusk Trust, as Hello reports. Also in attendance was Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian, Reddit founder and co-creator of one of my top five celebrity babies (a bold claim, but I stand by it), Alexis Olympia Ohanian, Jr.

I'd be remiss to mention a Meghan Markle outing without the requisite breakdown of her ever-flawless style. Meghan wore a belted gingham shirt dress to the event, paired with some rather familiar accessories. So what's the lowdown on the ensemble — and is any of it available for us mere mortals to purchase?

Rupert Hartley/REX/Shutterstock

Let's start with the dress. According to Vogue, Meghan's sleeveless gingham midi is by the New York brand Shoshanna — and unsurprisingly, it's already sold out. According to Glamour, the dress retailed for around $280 and was previously available via Amazon, until it sold out. Sure, it's the perfect breezy day dress, but it's not one of the more attainable items in Meghan's wardrobe.

How about the hat? If you're thinking that it looks familiar, you're not wrong — it looks an awful lot like Meghan's beloved Madewell Panama hat, which Vogue spotted her wearing in Texas a whole year ago. There's good news and bad news: firstly, the hat's technically available in the UK via the Madewell website, but before you get too excited, allow me to burst your bubble: it's currently sold out. Forgive me, I beg you!

Finally, the sandals. Meghan's brown leather lace-ups were the Grear style from Sarah Flint, which, according to Marie Claire, she's been spotted in three times before. She's loyal to the brand, too: Marie Claire adds that she's worn their styles over 25 times. It's another US brand, unfortunately, and they're all but sold out in Meghan's preferred colour and material ("Saddle Vachetta," apparently), but you can get a hold of them on Farfetch in the event of a restock.

Rupert Hartley/REX/Shutterstock

As she settles into royal life, it looks like Meghan's developing a subtle division between her on- and off-the-clock aesthetics. While her royal engagement wardrobe is stuffed with Prada and Givenchy, all fitted dresses and elegant court shoes, her leisure wear seems to recall her pre-royal, breezier LA style. It's pretty refreshing to see her maintain her personal fashion sensibilities in the face of such an enormous lifestyle overhaul — and pretty useful for royal style-watchers, too, since most of us won't find an occasion for custom made Carolina Herrera.

So, back to the polo. The event took place two days before Wimbledon, Williams' first since the birth of aforementioned baby Alexis Olympia. Since Williams skipped a pre-tournament press conference to attend, according to the Guardian, could Meghan repay the favour by cheering her on on the courts? A BFF outing to celebrate the tennis GOAT would be pretty cute — plus, I wouldn't turn down a look-see at the Duchess' centre court ensembles.