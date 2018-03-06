Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding day is almost here, which means it's time for some serious prep and excitement. That also includes the princess-to-be's bachelorette party (well, "hen do", in England), which apparently happened fairly recently. Meghan Markle reportedly had her bachelorette party on the weekend of March 4, according to the Daily Mail. While the details haven't been, here's what's being reported so far.

Many publications including London's Times and the Daily Mail believe that Markle's celebrations took place at a luxurious spa called Soho Farmhouse, a favorite of the former actor. A quick glance at Soho Farmhouse's website shows that it really would have been an A+ location for a low-key bachelorette party. The rustic Oxfordshire spot includes a ton to do, with cabins, cottages, or a seven-bedroom farm house to stay in, and a spa, a gym, horse stables, and even a cinema on its grounds.

In terms of the guest list for Markle's hen party, UK's The Mirror reported that there were many possible attendees for the festivities. The publication noted that Harry's cousins, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, and fashion designer Misha Nonoo were likely guests at the party. Another possible attendee at the affair is Millie Mackintosh, a Made in Chelsea star who has been a close friend of Markle's since 2016. The Mirror also reported that Markle and Mackintosh took a trip to Soho Farmhouse at least once before for a girls trip, so it seems to be a favorite location of the future royal family member.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

As of February 2018, Harry and Markle supposedly had their stag and hen parties all planned. According to People, a fan asked what their festivities would entail during their Edinburgh visit. "We asked them what they were doing for their stag and hen dos,” the fan told People. “Meghan said, ‘I’m not sure — it’s sorted but it will be fun.’" A spa day at the chic Soho Farmhouse definitely sounds like it would have made for a fun hen party.

You might be wondering, with all of this party talk: What's a "hen party" anyway? To put it simply, a hen party or hen do is basically the English equivalent of a American bachelorette party. However, a hen party usually doesn't include any typical bachelorette fare (you know, the partying, drinking, and all that other exciting stuff). It's traditionally a more personal event in advance of a bride-to-be's wedding day.

According to the New York Times, hen parties usually entail weekend-long retreats with friends and family members that include a love-filled celebration of the future bride. The NYT story even compares it to a bat mitzvah of sorts in which there's a celebration of all of the women who have made an impact in the bride's life. It sounds like a beautiful and meaningful event.

It makes sense that Markle would have a low-key hen do. After all, she is soon going to be a part of one of the most respected families in the world. Can you imagine her partying it up in Vegas for a bachelorette party? Yeah, probably not. So, it was always likely that she'd have a an understated celebration, in the same vain as her future sister-in-law, Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The duchess had her own special hen party in advance of her wedding to Prince William in 2011. According to The Telegraph, Catherine's sister, Pippa Middleton, organized the event. Reportedly, Catherine's hen party was a private celebration that took place in the home of a friend. So, it's definitely in line with Markle's recent (rumored) party.

Based on all of the reported details about Markle's hen party, it sounds like her event would have been a completely lovely affair.