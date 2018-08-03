Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, is celebrating her 37th birthday on Saturday. It's sure to be a special one, too, since it will be her first birthday as an official member of the royal family. Meghan Markle's birthday traditions go back to way before she was with Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, though. And even though she's a royal now, Markle will likely still take part in her annual birthday wish.

As Elle reported, Markle wrote on her former lifestyle blog that she sees birthdays as a time for personal growth. They're a time to reflect on your own past year and set goals for yourself — Markle wrote that birthdays are "your own personal New Year," according to the magazine. Apparently, it's a tradition that started with Markle's mom, Doria Ragland.

According to Elle, Markle's birthday goal for 2016 was "more surprises, more adventure, more opportunities to grow, more days filled with giggles and cheeky jokes, more delicious meals, and more inspiration. Always more inspiration." It sounds like she's more than achieved those goals — there's surely plenty of inspiration to go around among the royal family members. And the palace chefs are definitely whipping up some "delicious meals" for her and Prince Harry.

Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Markle also wrote a personal essay on her blog in 2014 about her 33rd birthday. She wrote in the post,

"I am 33 years old today. And I am happy. And I say that so plainly because, well…it takes time. To be happy. To figure out how to be kind to yourself. To not just choose that happiness, but to feel it."

Markle went on to write that she was happy because she'd learned that she was "enough." No matter who you're dating (or not dating!) or what you look like, being yourself is enough, and Markle wanted her followers to know that, too.

Still, Prince Harry seemed to pull out all the stops for Markle's 36th birthday last year. The couple spent Markle's birthday on vacation in Southern Africa, ABC News reported. She also apparently celebrated the occasion with her mom in London ahead of her actual birth date. (There haven't been reports about Markle spending time with her parents on her birthday this year, but given Thomas Markle Sr.'s recent comments about his daughter, a reunion seems unlikely.)

As for this year, Markle will be spending her birthday celebrating others' happiness. She and Prince Harry will be at the Surrey wedding of Charlie Van Straubenzee and Daisy Jenks, two of Prince Harry's friends. (Prince Harry is reportedly serving as the best man at the wedding.) And is there any better way to reset your goals and "personal New Year" than by witnessing others' love? Plus, given Vanity Fair's recent report about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle wanting a more private life, keeping the focus on someone else might be the perfect way for Markle to spend her birthday.

As Hello! noted, Markle also shares a birthday with another member of the royal family, the late Queen Mother, mom to the Queen of the United Kingdom. So it's possible she could spend part of her birthday weekend honoring the Queen's mom, too.

Markle is sure to have an incredibly special birthday, and she and Prince Harry will no doubt have a blast at their friends' wedding. A low-key birthday might be just what Markle's looking for this year, and if she and her husband are together, it's sure to be a happy one.