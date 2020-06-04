Meghan Markle's speech to the graduating class of her high school alma mater, The Immaculate Heart High School, was a powerful call to action. In it, she gave the world her first official statement about the killing of George Floyd and and the Black Lives Matter movement. And she wore a Zoom-friendly outfit that sent an important message as well.

On screen, Markle can be seen wearing a simple white tank, white cardigan, and a gold pendant necklace. The Suetables necklace is one that she has been spotted wearing before, depicting a Taurus on a round gold charm. It is a tribute to her son with Prince William, Archie, who was born during Taurus season on May 6, 2019. In the past, she's paired it with a similar charm the depicts a Virgo, which is Prince Harry’s zodiac sign.

Meghan's decision to wear an Archie tribute necklace for her graduation speech is meaningful. It could point to the fact that she's addressing the youth who will help shape tomorrow, and she wants a better world for her son than one where countless Black people die at the hands of police. In the video, she calls the state of affairs “absolutely devastating,” revealing that she labored over what to say because she “wanted to say the right thing" but ultimately realized “the only wrong thing to say is to say nothing.” Markle goes on to describe a moment when she was in 10th grade, heading out to do volunteer work, when a teacher told her, “Always remember to put other’s needs before your own fears.” It's a statement that's stuck with her since and something that she urges the class to take to heart themselves as they move forward in the world.

The video runs for a little over six minutes and can be watched in full below.

