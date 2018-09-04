Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle has a penchant for minimalist, timeless pieces, whether that's boat neck dresses or A-line midi skirts. But in her latest style journey, Meghan Markle wore a black Altuzarra pantsuit, giving off major "power woman" vibes in her sleek attire. Markle is nothing but consistent in her taste, where she wore a tuxedo dress by Judith & Charles to a special charity performance of Hamilton in London just last week, mimicking a similar look with her double breasted mini.

But instead of sporting a short, knee-length hem in the form of a dress, this time Markle put on a full-on pantsuit. The Duchess wore the look to the WellChild Awards at The Royal Lancaster Hotel in London, which is a charity that supports children and young adults battling serious illnesses. Prince Harry has been a patron and involved in the organization since 2007.

While the public often sees the other women in the royal family sporting pencil skirts and midi dresses, there is no official rule in the royal etiquette book that bans pantsuits, meaning that Markle isn't pushing any fashion boundaries with her tastes.

“If you go back and look at royal pictures over the last 20 to 30 years and at any given time you'll see the Duchess of Cambridge certainly in trouser lots of times," royal commentator Victoria Arbiter told Harper's Bazaar. "Princess Diana wore a tuxedo suit on several occasions."

Jeff Spicer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Markle is a fan of a professional blazer and suit, where she has worn the tailored style on multiple occasions since becoming a royal. For example, during her and Prince Harry's trip to Ireland shortly after getting married, Markle wore separates by Givenchy, one of her favorite designers. (As a recap, Givenchy's Clare Waight Keller designed Markle's ceremony wedding dress.) She wore the tailored look while she visited Croke Park and met crowds outside Trinity College in Dublin.

Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

This might be at odds with a previous rumor that came out of Kensington Palace, where it was reported that Prince Harry nixed a Stella McCarthy tuxedo that the Duchess planned to pack for their Australia and New Zealand royal tour in the fall.

"Meghan is being told she needs to stop dressing like a Hollywood star and start dressing like a Royal," a source from a fashion team that visited Kensington Palace told the Daily Mail. "Meghan wanted to wear a tuxedo-style suit but Harry said it wasn’t traditional enough."

But there is no official rule against pantsuits, as is evidenced by Princess Diana. For example, when meeting the Canadian idol Bryan Adams in a pop gala in Vancouver in 1986, she wore a black wool evening suit with a short single breasted jacket.

The Duchess also wore a similar look to a charity concert in Royal Albert Hall in 1990, wearing a boxy double breasted tuxedo.

And let us not forget the white-tie tuxedo that she wore to a Genesis concert in Birmingham in 1984.

Markle might get some pushback on her pantsuits from time to time, but she is just following in Princess Diana's footsteps. And they are stylish as hell.