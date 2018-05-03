Despite a previous report to the contrary, it appears that one of Meghan Markle's family members will attend her big day after all. According to People, Meghan Markle's father will be at the royal wedding. So, come May 19, you can expect to see the royal-to-be's father, Thomas Markle Sr., in attendance at St. George's Chapel.

People reported that both of Markle's parents, her father and mother, Doria Ragland, will be at the royal wedding. This new report follows one from In Touch, in which the publication reports that the former actor's half-brother, Thomas Markle Jr., detailed that her father wouldn't be there. Markle Jr. reportedly wrote a letter to Prince Harry, which was obtained by In Touch, that related that his father was not invited to the royal wedding. He wrote, according to In Touch, "Her own father didn't get an invite, whom should be walking her down the aisle."

However, as People noted, Markle's father is expected to be there, despite what her half-brother reportedly claimed in his letter. While her father and mother will be in attendance at the royal wedding, some of her other family members did not get an invite to the event. Obviously, it doesn't appear as though her half-brother received an invite to the May 19 festivities. According to Cosmopolitan, her half-sister, Samantha Markle and nephew Tyler Dooley did not receive invites to the royal wedding, either.

Yet, it's been some time since Markle had any contact with these family members. According to Samantha, per the Mirror, the two sisters haven't spoken since 2014. And, according to an interview with Good Morning Britain (via Cosmopolitan), it's been three years since the former Suits star has spoken with Dooley.

It seems as though Markle has a more positive relationship with her dad. In her engagement interview with Prince Harry, the couple expressed that they had been in contact with Markle Sr. over the phone. She said, "Everybody was really happy. And he’s talked to my dad a few times, hasn’t been able to meet him just yet, but it’s all been, it’s all been worth every effort."

Given that her father is expected to be in attendance at the wedding, does this mean that he will be the one to walk his daughter down the aisle? Well, it's possible, if a March report from The Sun is any indication. A "family friend" told the publication that Markle Sr. will be the one to walk his daughter down the aisle on her May 19 wedding day. They said, "Thomas Sr. is overjoyed to be beside his little girl on the day she becomes a princess — even if he has to battle his demons to get there." The source noted that the bride-to-be's father is used to his reclusive life in Mexico and was a bit worried to be in the spotlight at such a high-profile event.

A previous report, from January, detailed that someone else may be the one to walk Markle down the aisle. As E! noted, it's possible that her mother, Ragland, could be the one to walk her down the aisle, as that is what Markle reportedly wants on her big day. As they said in their engagement interview, Harry did ask for Ragland's blessing before he proposed, so it's apparent that the mother-daughter pair are very close.

So, the world could see the bride break tradition by having her mother walk her down the aisle. Or maybe she'll have both of her parents by her side? There's no telling what will occur until the big day arrives. While that fact is TBD, it doesn't appear as though Markle's father's presence at the wedding is up in the air any longer. According to People, the bride-to-be's dad will indeed be at St. George's Chapel on May 19 to support his daughter on her special day.

Bustle reached out to a rep for Kensington Palace for comment, but did not receive a response. Markle Jr. could not be reached for comment.