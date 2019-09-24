Meghan Markle has several pairs of favorite shoes. From her Aquazzura bow heels to her Sarah Flint pumps, she's not afraid to pull a repeat look in the footwear department. One of her favorites are her Birdies flats, which, as of Sept. 24, now come in a cool leather version for fall.

Birdies is launching its famous Starling flat in the new material that could just make the shoe your new go-to for autumn. The leather version of the footwear is set to come in three different colors: black, taupe, and cognac aka the perfect set of neutrals that will match every outfit you put together in the cooler months.

The leather is a super-soft material that's also meant to be durable while retaining the brand's commitment to comfort. If you already love your velvet pair of Birdies but want something that'll be able to take on more wear and tear, the new leather version is for you. And great news: The leather flats are available right now on Birdie's website.

The shoe is slightly more expensive than your typical pair, due to the pricier material, but only by a slight margin. While the Starling flats usually retail for $140 on the brandf's website, the new leather pair will cost $160.

Courtesy of Birdies

While Markle has yet to don a pair of leather Birdies, she may very well snag a pair. The flats meets slippers brand has been associated with Markle since before she became the Duchess of Sussex.

According to Town & Country, Markle was one of the first ambassadors for the brand long before she met Prince Harry. Co-founder Bianca Gates explained to the publication that Birdies sent the then-actress a pair of its flats because they believed she embodied everything the brand wanted to be, thanks to her talent and humanitarian work. Soon, she was wearing them often around Toronto while filming and showcasing the shoe on social media.

Markle didn't stop wearing the shoe after she became the Duchess of Sussex. During her and Prince Harry's royal tour of Australia, she rocked a pair of the Starling flats in black while touring the Redwoods Treewalk Rotorua in New Zealand. She also wore the same pair of flats while in Morocco on another royal tour.

Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson Collection/Getty Images

Birdies isn't oblivious to the Markle effect when it comes to their flats. In fact, the brand created an entire bridal collection inspired by the Duchess and her wedding to Prince Harry.

Back in April 2018, prior to the wedding, the brand created a custom pair of slippers for Markle in honor of her big day and had them sent to her. Birdies also made multiple pairs of slippers in similar designs for brides who wanted to embrace their own royal style.

Courtesy of Birdies

If you're a fan of Markle's classic style, the new Birdies leather flats are a great option that'll allow you to both cop her style and grab a great new pair of shoes for fall.