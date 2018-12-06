Birdies is a Meghan-Markle-approved shoe brand out to reinvent the house slipper, taking the classic slide design and upgrading it to a chic, streetstyle-ready shoe. And if you thought their regular collection was stylish, Birdies' holiday collection will have you feeling merry and bright all season long.

"We couldn't find slippers that merged comfort and fashion so we decided to make our own," the brand's site explains. The founders, Bianca Gates and Marisa Sharkey, looked for slippers stylish enough to entertain in at home but to no avail, so they decided to take matters into their own hands.

The shoe works as a house slipper thanks to its signature champagne satin quilting and faux-shearling-covered soles, and it can be worn outside as a shoe thanks to its ballet-flat and slide silhouettes, rubber soles, and seven-layer cushion technology that gives you plenty of arch support.

It basically combines the comfort of a slipper, the luxurious style of a designer shoe, and the comfort of a sneaker, and the shoes run from $120-$165, depending on the design.

Markle has been one of their very first fans since Birdies launched, and was spotted wearing her Blackbird Birdies (a black ballet flat) all over Toronto back when she was an actress and was filming for Suits. She has been seen wearing the flats countless of times throughout the years, whether she was picking up flowers from the market in skinny jeans and a camel cardigan coat, running errands across town in a baseball cap, or while she was in between takes while filming on set and hanging out near her trailer.

Birdies

And in honor of the Duchess's wedding day, Birdies even sent the soon-to-be-bride a pair of custom blush duchess satin slippers to wear while she was getting ready during her wedding day.

If you love the minimalist elegance of Markle, then you will love this chic yet understated shoe brand — and their holiday collection is just the right amount of festive to help pep up your December outfits. From velvet materials, to, crystal embellishments, to gold satin, it will be impossible not to feel festive while slipping the collection on. Check out some of the top picks below.

The Phoebe — Saffron Bow

The Phoebe - Saffron Bow $120 Birdie Running from sizes 5-12, these velvet smoking slippers turned holiday slides are an adorable addition to any holiday outfit. Pair them with midi dresses for an ultimate feminine touch, or pair them with cigarette pants for a mid-century feel. A reimagined loafer slide made with lush saffron velvet, it has faux-fur insoles and a dainty grosgrain bow to top it off. This shoe also comes in a red and black version. Buy At Birdies

The Songbird — Burgundy Crystal

The Songbird - Burgundy Crystal $140 Birdies Coming in sizes 5-12, these velvet statement slides feature champagne quilted soles and celestial-inspired crystal embellishments. Go all-out and pair these shoes with a tulle dress, or tone them down with a minimalist outfit. These shoes also come in a gunmetal silver color. Buy At Birdies

The Songbird — Black

The Songbird- Black $140 Birdies Feel opulent in a pom-pom slide and slip into the Songbird shoes. Running from sizes 5-12, they come in a rick black velvet, quilted champagne soles, and a fluffy pom-pom that is sure to make a statement. These shoes also come in gold if you want to get even more ritzy. Buy At Birdies

Get in the holiday spirit this season with these festive and chic slides and slippers. You won't want to take them off all year long.