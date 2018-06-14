When it comes to copying the royals' style, things can become a little pricey. Forget buying the Givenchy and Stella McCartney dresses, but even stocking up on J Crew or Sarah Flint shoes can become a little expensive. Which is why it's exciting news that the Meghan Markle approved label, Veronica Beard, is having a 50 percent off sale. Much like with what happens with Kate Middleton, when Markle puts something on it almost instantly sells out, creating the "Markle Effect" of mass hysteria over anything she deems fashionable. But while the actress-turned-Duchess likes to mix and match her high and low end pieces together, they often times still cost a pretty penny.

For example, just today one of Markle's favorite shoe designers, Sarah Flint, restocked two pairs of pumps that the actress has been seen wearing to official royal events throughout the year. The shoes have been sold out for months, but they're not exactly budget friendly: the four inch stilettos cost nearly $500, and the two inch block heels clock in at nearly $350. While that's a typical price point for well made, high-quality shoes, it's not exactly affordable for every budget.

But when there is a massive sale involved, it takes out the sting a little bit. Which is why it's so exciting to hear that Veronica Beard is halving a half-off sale.

A brand that likes to take classic styles and give them a modern, well-tailored twist, the styles fit in with Markle's penchant for a minimalist, no-fuss aesthetic. Markle has been seen wearing their designs as far back as 2016, and she was such a supporter of the store that she was even featured on Veronica Beard's blog for their “Movers & Shakers” Q&A, where they interviewed her about her style, and what her favorite pieces in the collection were.

For example, when asked to describe her style in five words, Markle answered, "Classy, reliable, tonal, comfortable and thoughtful." Or when asked who her style inspirations were, she shared, "It’s always been a little bit of Katharine Hepburn and a little bit of Gwyneth Paltrow."

And now with a summer sale that goes up to 50 percent off, some of those pieces can be yours, too. Check out some picks below.

Veronica Beard Originally $225, this is a classic striped shirt with a flirty twist. Featuring a a v-neck and tie front design, this is the perfect shirt to pair with some skinny jeans and Markle-approved ballet flats. Buy Now

Veronica Beard Geometric with a slight '80s vibe, these chandelier earrings will add a fun pop to any summer outfit. They can bring a touch of personality to a simple white collared blouse, or add a zing to a shift dress. Buy Now

Veronica Beard Originally $295, this top is now half off and has a slight Western flair with its front ruffles. You can wear it with your favorite jeans and a Dickey jacket, and exude a Markle-like style. Buy Now

Veronica Beard Normally $325, this blouse is crafted from silk with a wrap-around-top like detail. Pair it with high waist pants for an elegant but casual look. Buy Now

Veronica Beard Normally $350, this sweater is half off and the perfect preppy staple to any closet. It might be the beginning of summer right now, but it's never to early to stock up on knits. And with its gold button detailing and color blocked design, this piece would definitly be Markle approved. Buy Now

Veronica Beard Originally $375, this blouse is meant to mimic a pajama top. Coming in both black and white color schemes, tuck it into a pair of tailored jeans and hardware-accented mules, and you have yourself a sleek and chic outfit. Buy Now

If you want to update your wardrobe with some luxe pieces, then Veronica Beard has your back.