Royal watchers won't have to wait too long to see Meghan Markle and Prince Harry again following their May 19 nuptials. Their first official event together as husband and wife is set to take place right after their wedding day. The upcoming May 22 affair will also mark Meghan Markle's first event as a royal, according to the Daily Mail's royal correspondent Rebecca English. So, get ready to see the newly-royal Markle in action incredibly soon.

What will this event be exactly? Well, as Marie Claire notes, the May 22 occasion is Prince Charles' 70th Birthday Patronage Celebration. The party will be thrown by Queen Elizabeth herself and will take place at Buckingham Palace. By the way, May 22 isn't Charles' birthday (it's actually on Nov. 14). But, the royal is going to get his birthday celebrations off to an early start that day, surrounded by his family members, including Markle, and 400 charities that are "closest to his heart," according to The Telegraph.

Charles, being the patron of all of these charities, will welcome representatives from each of them to the Buckingham Palace gardens. The Telegraph went on to note that the prince will likely also hold a more private affair for his closest friends and family as his November birthday approaches. So, in case you were wondering what Markle's first engagement as a royal would be, wonder no longer. She'll be at Buckingham Palace come May 22 to celebrate her father-in-law's special day.

Jason Knauf, a spokesperson for Kensington Palace, hinted at Markle and Harry's upcoming May 22 engagement, as People noted. During a press briefing, he revealed that the royal couple would not be heading on their honeymoon right after their wedding day, and there was an important reason why they would be delaying their vacation. He revealed, "They will have their first engagement as a married couple in the week after the wedding.”

Given that Charles' birthday festivities are set to begin on May 22, only three days after Markle and Harry's wedding, their honeymoon delay makes total sense. It's not like the pair would want to miss out on such an important day for the Prince of Wales.

Of course, the newlyweds are still set to go on an adventure following their wedding. As Travel & Leisure reported, Harry and Markle will possibly head to Namibia for their honeymoon. They may have some luxurious digs in store for them when they go, as they may stay in Natural Selection's Hoanib Valley Camp, according to the publication. No matter where they end up going, it will have to happen at a later date, seeing as though they already have some "birthday" plans.

As previously stated, Charles' upcoming festivities will be the former actor's first official event as a member of the British Royal Family. So, royal watchers now have yet another event featuring Harry and Markle to look forward to in late May, in addition to their wedding day. Fans have been in short supply of any adorable moments from the two considering that they haven't gone on any official outings throughout early May, likely because they're busy preparing for their May 19 nuptials.

The Royal Family's official website shows that there are not any official events for Harry prior to his wedding date (Markle's name will be listed on the site when she becomes an official royal). The Kensington Palace Twitter account, which frequently details the couple's events, also hasn't described any events that they're set to go on before May 19.

While royal fans will have to wait until May 19 to see Harry and Markle in all of their wedding day glory, they won't have to wait long after that to see them at another royal event. The newly married couple, fit with some new royal titles, will be ready to support Prince Charles' charitable birthday-related festivities.