The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are back to work only a couple of days after their fairytale wedding on May 19. As People noted, the couple attended a garden party in honor of Prince Charles' 70th birthday. The affair not only marked Meghan Markle's first official royal event as a member of the family, but it also marked the first outing for the now-married duke and duchess.

Markle attended the garden party, alongside her husband, which was held at Buckingham Palace. To celebrate Charles' birthday (which isn't officially until November), the palace welcomed delegates from over 400 patronages, military organizations, and charities that the prince is the patron for, as The Telegraph noted.

