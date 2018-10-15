There's a royal baby on the way for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. On Monday, Kensington Palace announced the big news. And according to E! News, Meghan Markle's mom's reaction to her pregnancy captures how thrilled she is to become a grandmother. Markle's mother Doria Ragland was reportedly told of the news prior to the announcement, and a Kensington Palace spokesman shared Ragland's reaction with media.

According to a tweet from royal commentator Omid Scobie, Ragland "is very happy about this lovely news and looking forward to welcoming her first grandchild." (This is similar to the quote E! News shared as well.) Markle is Ragland's only child, so the news of her pregnancy is particularly exciting for the soon-to-be grandparent.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex shared the news of the pregnancy with the public via the Kensington Palace Twitter, which confirmed that the couple is expecting their baby in Spring of 2019. Their full statement read:

"Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Sussex is expecting a baby in the Spring of 2019. Their Royal Highnesses have appreciated all of the support they have received from people around the world since their wedding in May and are delighted to be able to share this happy news with the public."

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's announcement comes five months after the couple's historic wedding at Windsor Castle. It also comes ahead of their first royal tour as a married couple through Fuji, Australia, Tonga, and New Zealand. Markle and Prince Harry landed in Australia on Monday morning, according to E! News. According to a Kensington Palace press release, their visit will focus on youth leadership and environmental and conservation efforts. The couple will also support the 2018 Invictus Games, which begin on October 20 in Sydney, Australia. The paralympic style event was co-founded by Prince Harry, and is meant to help servicemen and women rehabilitate and recover through sports.

According to royal commentator Omid Scobie, Markle received medical consultation before embarking on the trip. On Twitter, he wrote: "For those asking, Duchess Meghan did receive medical advice before deciding to continue with travel to Fiji and Tonga. It’s worth noting that she will not be at the early morning Fiji War Memorial engagement in Suva or the Colo-i-Suva forest site that Harry is doing solo." Scobie also noted that

More to come...