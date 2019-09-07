Meghan Markle is just like anyone else, minus the whole being a royal thing. Nevertheless, she started her NYC visit with something she loves to do. Meghan Markle took an NYC yoga class that has a personal connection to her.

People reported that Meghan took a 4:30 a.m. class with 60 other students on Sept. 7 at Modo Yoga to combat her jet lag. Props to her for making it to a class that early and for just being one of many people receiving instruction instead of opting for a private session.

An inside source told People, "There were lots of sweet, knowing smiles" among the yoga students who recognized the Duchess of Sussex." Imagine doing downward dog and glancing to the side to see the Royal Family member doing the same pose.

Even though it may seem random for Meghan to show up in that class, it actually isn't. That same insider told the magazine, "She has been going to Modo Yoga for many years and tries to do so whenever she is in New York." It's only a matter of time before the studio classes completely book up with the hope of doing stretches next to the royal whenever she happens to be in town.

This time around, she is in the United States for a last-minute trip to watch her good friend Serena Williams compete in the US Open final.

Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson Collection/Getty Images

Even though 4:30 a.m. yoga might not be a huge stretch for Meghan (pun intended) given the time difference, it's actually not out of the norm for her to do yoga that time of day.

In October 2018, the then-pregnant duchess was on a tour in Australia with her husband Prince Harry. During the trip, Meghan told Australian local Charlotte Connell about her appreciation for yoga. Connell revealed to Sky News, "Meghan told me that pregnancy was like having jet lag." Connell also remarked, "She said she was up at 4:30 a.m. this morning doing yoga in her room as she couldn’t sleep." And apparently, that's a go-to remedy for Meghan since she employed the same strategy during her New York City visit.

Meghan has been into yoga for a while actually, which makes sense since her mother Doria Ragland is a yoga instructor in Los Angeles. In a 2015 interview with Best Health Magazine, Meghan declared, "Yoga is my thing."

Then, she explained, "My mom is a yoga instructor, and I started doing mommy-and-me yoga with her when I was seven.” As much as she enjoys yoga now, that wasn't always the case. She told to the magazine, "I was very resistant as a kid, but she said, “Flower, you will find your practice – just give it time." For the record, "Flower" is Ragland's nickname for her daughter.

WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Meghan said, "In college, I started doing [yoga] more regularly" and it's a practice that she's continued throughout the years.

Even though Meghan's life is much different than most people's, she does do what she can to be like anyone else when it's possible. For the record, she took a commercial flight to the Big Apple, according to Inside Edition. And, then, she popped into a group yoga class. Sure, she can't do these things all the time, but it's refreshing to see that she does so when she is able to.