It's common knowledge that Meghan Markle has stellar taste in shoes, especially seeing how most of her favorite brands sell out right after the paparazzi photos drop. Well, now one of the Duchess' go-to flats are being restocked. Sarah Flint is restocking the Natalie Flat, which is one of Markle's favorite off-duty shoes.

The flat in question is a pointed toe shoe with a delicate, asymmetric bow on top. The shoe is made from Italian Vachetta calf leather, which goes through an all-natural tanning process. It also has extra padding in the footbed, making it an ideal shoe to wear all day long. The Natalie flat clocks in between $345 to $395 depending on the color, so it's an investment piece.

Markle has been spotted wearing these feminine flats in both her Suit days and the year she was dating Prince Harry. A classic shoe that could be dressed up or worn casually, Markle liked to pair the Natalie flat with her minimalist outfits.

In 2017, the actress shared a photo of herself on Instagram standing outside of her Toronto home wearing the pointed toe flats. She had a billowy off the shoulder top on, and paired her shoes with ripped skinny jeans, a beige tote, and a bouquet of flowers.

Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

A few months later, Markle wore the Sarah Flint flats at the Invictus Games in Toronto, which she attended with Prince Harry. This was their second royal appearance together, which is why you might remember the outfit. Markle wore simple jeans, a white collared shirt, her favorite Everlane tote bag, and the simple but chic Natalie flats.

Since Markle wore the flats, they have constantly been sold out. The Natalie flats even previously had a waitlist of over 25,000, proving that the Markle Sparkle is a real thing. Seeing how fans love the timeless design, Sarah Flint has decided to release it in a brand new color.

The Natalie flat previously came in five different color options: Markle's tan leather, black, red, leopard print, and gold. Now the shoe is available in white as well, making it a great pick for spring outfits and the upcoming wedding season.

This isn't the only shoe that Markle has from the Sarah Flint collection, either. Another much-photographed shoe is the Duchess's Marina boot, which is an olive green, knee-high boot Markle has worn on multiple occasions.

Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson Collection/Getty Images

The Duchess is also a major fan of the brand's Jay Pumps, which are almond-toe velvet heels that go with just about everything.

WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

But that's not to say Markle only buy's the brand's heels. The former actress also loves a good quality sandal, which is why she's a major fan of the Sarah Flint gladiator sandals. The Duchess wore them all through her Australia and New Zealand royal trip earlier last year.

Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

If you're looking for quality shoes that will last you for years, then take a page out of Markle's style book and check out Sarah Flint. The purchase is a splurge, but it could be worth it.