A challenge: name a more talked about ensemble than Meghan Markle's stunning Givenchy wedding dress, already so firmly established in fashion history that it has its very own Wikipedia page. Sure, you've probably studied every aspect of the dress by now, four months after Markle and Prince Harry became the Duchess and Duke of Sussex. But here's a lovely new tidbit: the gown contained Meghan Markle's "something blue," and the Duchess' choice might bring a tiny tear to your eye.

As the BBC reports, Markle revisited her wedding dress for a new ITV documentary titled Queen Of The World, a two-part look at the Queen and the future of the Royal Family that will air on September 25 at 9.15 p.m. The Duchess of Sussex revealed that her "something blue" was sewn inside the dress — but are you ready for just how cute that "something" is? Markle chose a piece of the blue dress she wore for her first date with Prince Harry to carry with her on their "magical day." Is someone chopping onions in here?

Another interesting fact about Markle's wedding look, created by Givenchy artistic director Claire Waight Keller: the bride didn't see the finished ensemble until the morning of her wedding. More specifically, Markle only saw her custom wedding veil on the day she wore it to St George's Chapel. Nerveracking!

Oxford Films/ITV

You'll recall that her silk tulle, 16-foot veil bore special significance: as People reports, it "featured a trim of hand-embroidered flowers from each of the 53 countries in the Commonwealth in threads and organza." In the ITV documentary, Markle explained, "I knew that it would be a fun surprise as well for my now husband, who didn't know, and he was really over the moon to find out that I would make this choice for our day together."

The Duchess continued, "And I think the other members of the family had a similar reaction, and just appreciation for the fact that we understand how important this is for us and the role that we play."

Markle's made her commitment to the Commonwealth clear since joining the Royal Family — in fact, she took up her duties even before marrying Prince Harry. In April of this year, Harry was given the role of Commonwealth youth ambassador, as the Times reports. At the Commonwealth Youth Forum in his first speech after taking up the position, he announced that Markle would join him in the role, saying she was "hugely excited" to begin working with young people across the Commonwealth. She spoke to youth delegates at the forum, according to the BBC, and attended a reception on women's empowerment.

WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The broadcaster reports that the couple are soon to embark on a major royal tour of the Commonwealth: they'll visit Australia, New Zealand, Tonga, and Fiji in October.

Want to see Markle's dress in person? It's about to go on display at Windsor Castle, London, alongside an identical copy of Prince Harry's Household Cavalry uniform. The wedding outfits will be hosted at the castle from October 26 to January 6, 2019; after that, they'll move to the Palace of Holyroodhouse, Edinburgh, where they can be viewed from June 14, 2019.

It sounds like Markle herself enjoyed revisiting her wedding gown for the ITV documentary, too. Her response to her Givenchy ensemble? "It's nice to see it again. It's beautiful."