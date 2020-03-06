Meghan Markle just made her second appearance in 24 hours, and as ever, she's looked wildly stylish doing it. What may surprise you is that half of her outfit is from the high street, and cost a mere £29. The Duchess sported a beautiful white organza blouse, from none other than Topshop. No word of a lie, I've had my eye on this top for weeks, and as expected, it's now sold out in pretty much every size. Looking for something similar to fill the void like me? Here are the best dupes of Meghan Markle's Topshop puff sleeve blouse.

Markle wore the Ivory Organza Sleeve Button Through Blouse during her visit to the Immersive Storytelling Studio in London, which she shared details of on the Sussex Royal Instagram account.

The following photos were shared, along with this caption:

"Yesterday, The Duchess of Sussex, Royal patron of the National Theatre, visited the Immersive Storytelling Studio in London, where emerging technology like Virtual Reality is being used to develop new forms of emotive storytelling.

Recently, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex also visited Stanford University where part of their learning journey included a virtual reality presentation that allows the user to experience life through another person’s point of view.

The goal of this method of virtual reality is to enable us to better connect and empathise with each other as people, regardless of race, age or nationality.

The Duchess is pictured here with Nubiya Brandon and her hologram, featured in the National’s exhibition ‘All Kinds of Limbo’, which is currently being presented at the Tate Modern."

Photos show the Duchess pairing her Topshop blouse with a simple cream pencil skirt, and a cute mini handbag. The bad news (as mentioned), is that the shirt has now sold out in the majority of sizes, but it does actually come in three different colours, including black and a pastel blue.

Many of these are also sold out however, proving just how huge the 'Meghan effect' can be.

But fear not, I've selected seven beautiful alternatives if you want to get the Meghan look...