Meghan Markle's Topshop Sheer Sleeve Blouse Is Sold Out, But Here Are Some Similar Styles

By Rebecca Fearn
Chris Allerton/National Theatre

Meghan Markle just made her second appearance in 24 hours, and as ever, she's looked wildly stylish doing it. What may surprise you is that half of her outfit is from the high street, and cost a mere £29. The Duchess sported a beautiful white organza blouse, from none other than Topshop. No word of a lie, I've had my eye on this top for weeks, and as expected, it's now sold out in pretty much every size. Looking for something similar to fill the void like me? Here are the best dupes of Meghan Markle's Topshop puff sleeve blouse.

Markle wore the Ivory Organza Sleeve Button Through Blouse during her visit to the Immersive Storytelling Studio in London, which she shared details of on the Sussex Royal Instagram account.

The following photos were shared, along with this caption:

"Yesterday, The Duchess of Sussex, Royal patron of the National Theatre, visited the Immersive Storytelling Studio in London, where emerging technology like Virtual Reality is being used to develop new forms of emotive storytelling.

Recently, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex also visited Stanford University where part of their learning journey included a virtual reality presentation that allows the user to experience life through another person’s point of view.

The goal of this method of virtual reality is to enable us to better connect and empathise with each other as people, regardless of race, age or nationality.

The Duchess is pictured here with Nubiya Brandon and her hologram, featured in the National’s exhibition ‘All Kinds of Limbo’, which is currently being presented at the Tate Modern."

Photos show the Duchess pairing her Topshop blouse with a simple cream pencil skirt, and a cute mini handbag. The bad news (as mentioned), is that the shirt has now sold out in the majority of sizes, but it does actually come in three different colours, including black and a pastel blue.

Many of these are also sold out however, proving just how huge the 'Meghan effect' can be.

But fear not, I've selected seven beautiful alternatives if you want to get the Meghan look...

River Island lace collar top in white
£38
|
ASOS
This has to be the best dupe for Meghan's exact design, and it's still in stock in all sizes, from 6-18! Seriously, get in there QUICK.
Blouse With Gem Buttons
£25.99
|
Zara
A slightly longer sleeved-version of Markle's top, this has the same puffy sleeves, v-neck, and pretty buttons. And it's cheaper than the original!
Short-Sleeve Satin Blouse
£59
|
Arket
This isn't an exact replica of the Topshop number in question, but it's a super pretty, versatile alternative.
Plus White Organza Long Sleeve Top
£12
|
Pretty Little Thing
This simple but elegant shirt comes in white, black, pink, blue, brown, and green.
Sister Jane tie neck blouse with puff sleeves and floral applique
£59
|
ASOS
This has all the attributes of Meghan's blouse, from the sheer fabric to the button down front, but it has the added bonus of gorgeous applique detailing, which I'm sure Markle would be in love with.
White puff organza polka dot sleeve knit top
£35
|
River Island
This little blouse has just as much organza and puff as Meghan's top, making it one of my top picks.
Ivory Dobby Button Through Blouse
£29.99
|
Topshop
Gutted the exact Topshop style The Duchess is wearing has sold out? This one is VERY similar, and the same price.
Ivory Twill Tea Top
£19.99
|
Topshop
As is this one, and at an ever cheaper price point. Win!