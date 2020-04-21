Post-royal life, Meghan Markle is jumping head-first into COVID-19 aid, spotted twice with Prince Harry delivery food in Los Angeles, California for Project Angel Food, and now sliding into a group Zoom chat with the members of the Hubb Community Kitchen in London. The organization launched a service that will aid families who are struggling to make ends meet during the Coronavirus pandemic, cooking between 250 and 300 meals per day in partnership with The Felix Project. And Meghan Markle's Zoom call look for her surprise appearance thanking the workers was so simple, it's actually genius.

For the chat, she chose a simple white T-shirt, which should teach the world a thing or two about video conference attire. Pajamas aren't appropriate, but you don’t have to wear a full suit and tie either. Consider the classics: a white tee like Markle, a striped top, simple button-down. As our royal style icon proves, they will never fail you.

Markle has been involved with Hubb Community Kitchen for some time, as their partnership was announced as her first solo project since joining the royal family back in 2018. It was originally formed in 2017 as a reaction to the aftermath of the fire of Grenfell Tower, providing meals for those in need. Markle wrote the forward to the group’s cookbook after becoming intimately involved with Hubb Community Kitchen and now, amid COVID-19 panic, checked back in via Zoom, remotely from L.A. last Tuesday. To the women, she said, “The spirit of the Hubb Community Kitchen has always been one of caring, giving back, and helping those in need—initially in Grenfell and now, throughout the UK. A home-cooked meal from one neighbor to another, when they need it most, is what community is all about.”