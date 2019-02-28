Meghan McCain has never been one to shy away from criticizing the president, and it was no different on Wednesday. In a tweet referencing the prison where her late father was detained and tortured during the Vietnam War, McCain asked Trump if he visited "Hanoi Hilton" yet on his trip to Vietnam for the summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

McCain's tweet was in response to Trump's jab at Connecticut Democratic Sen. Richard Blumenthal on Wednesday morning. "I have now spent more time in Vietnam than Da Nang Dick Blumenthal, the third rate Senator from Connecticut (how is Connecticut doing?)," Trump tweeted. In 2008, Blumenthal suggested that he physically served in the Vietnam War. He later on apologized for "misspeaking."

"His war stories of his heroism in Vietnam were a total fraud," Trump added, "he was never even there. We talked about it today with Vietnamese leaders!"

In response, McCain responded to the president saying, "Have you taken a trip to the Hanoi Hilton yet?"

"Hanoi Hilton" is the nickname for the Hỏa Lò prison in Hanoi, Vietnam, where McCain's late father, Arizona Republican Sen. John McCain, was detained and tortured, per Yahoo. McCain's irked reaction to Trump points to the president's history of disparaging her father. In 2015, Trump said of the Arizona senator: "He’s not a war hero. He was a war hero because he was captured. I like people who weren’t captured." Trump himself did not enlist in the military due to a supposed bone spurs diagnosis.

