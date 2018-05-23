Talk about a solid retort. On Wednesday, comedian Michelle Wolf responded to Meghan McCain on The View when the host asked Wolf about her White House Correspondents Dinner (WHCD) monologue. For many, Wolf's routine — in which she pilloried Republicans, Democrats, and the media — was unabashedly controversial, but it looks like she isn't bothered about the heat at all.

"I know you know this, but I actually said that I thought your standup routine was a gift to the Trump administration, in that liberals were criticizing you, as well," McCain told Wolf. "The [WHCD] association is saying it’s considering having no comedians whatsoever in the future. How would you feel if you killed another comedian’s job?"

Wolf pauses here but only for a second. "I mean, I don't care," she laughed. "It’s not, like, a great job. I mean, it’s — I think everyone that has ever done it has been, like, 'Great, now I don’t have to do it again.' The whole time I called [the WHCD] a homework assignment. But it being, like, a gift to Trump, I don’t think it was a gift to Trump any more than every single news show — and I put that in quotes, 'news' — is a gift to Trump."

Although the WHCD took place in late April, Wolf's routine continues to spark discussions, takes, debates, and in some cases, thorough criticism. One of Wolf's WHCD jokes about White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders has been interpreted by some listeners as personal commentary on Sanders' looks. But Wolf has said she was not talking about Sanders' appearance.

If you didn't watch the WHCD, it might be worth to read what Wolf said about Sanders to perhaps understand the controversy. The comedian had said, "I actually really like Sarah. I think she’s very resourceful. She burns facts, and then she uses that ash to create a perfect smoky eye. Like maybe she’s born with it, maybe it’s lies. It’s probably lies."

It's a joke that has been brought up over and over again by those who interpret Wolf's joke as commentary on a possibly dishonest press secretary and others who think Wolf was insulting Sanders' looks. Of course, the hosts on The View discussed the joke once more. Wolf said, "I mean, the people that did, I just was, like, 'Oh, I thought you were smarter.' Just listen to the joke."

Wolf added, "I think it said more about them. I think you have something to say about her looks — I’m fine with how she looks."

Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

While McCain didn't seem particularly enthusiastic about Wolf's WHCD monologue, the comedian received warm praise from View's other hosts like Whoopi Goldberg and Sunny Hostin. "You know, I attended the WHCD. I thought you were very funny. You were hilarious. People in the room were laughing as well," Hostin told Wolf. Goldberg, too, told Wolf that her jokes from the eventful night made he laugh.

If Wolf did indeed joke about anyone's appearance, it was Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie. About McConnell, Wolf said, "Mitch McConnell isn’t here tonight, he had a prior engagement, he’s finally getting his neck circumcised. Mazel." When speaking of Christie, the comedian mused, "Republicans are easy to make fun of, you know, it’s like shooting fish in a Chris Christie."

Goldberg brought up the digs on The View and Wolf agreed that they were about their appearances; the comedian grinned and shrugged. The View host also offered a possible explanation for the criticism Wolf received regarding Sanders and said people probably "mixed it up." Even if it is a case of misdirected fury and criticism, Wolf doesn't seem to be interested in hearing about it. The sharp-witted comedian is unfazed, folks.