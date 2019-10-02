If there's anything I sometimes kind of wish I had in life, it was a sister. I love my brother, don't get me wrong, but there's something about having a fellow female in your life you can share clothes, secrets, and most importantly, beauty products with. And while I'm holding out hope for a sister-in-law one day, Meghan Markle already has a pretty stellar one. And by the sound of things, they seem to share things, as sources have revealed that Kate passed on her beauty sleep product to Meghan recently.

Kate Middleton has excellent skin — that much goes without saying. So it comes as no surprise that others are wanting to know what she uses — even sister-in-law Meghan Markle. In fact, there is one skincare product that the pair of them both apparently adore: the Beuti Skincare Beauty Sleep Elixir, which is a 100 per cent natural face oil.

The founder of Beuti Leila Aalam, told Harpers Bazaar the following: “Our source at the palace confirms that they gave Kate the Beauty Sleep Elixir, which is regularly replenished on her dressing table. It was then reported that Kate was giving product to Meghan to use too, and now they both receive regular supplies.” Oh, to be a royal...

So what's the deal with the Beuti oil? Well, first of all, it is an organic formula that is free from parabens, sulphates, and silicones, and is derived from 14 plant oils, including those from camellia, pomegranate and chia seeds. As well as using the oil before you go to bed, Beuti also recommends using it as a primer for makeup the next morning.

At £47, the elixir isn't exactly affordable, but if it offers the chance to get royal-worthy skin, I'm in. It currently is sold on the brand's website, and is set to launch in Harvey Nichols later this month, according to Harpers Bazaar.

Beuti Skincare

Aside from the overnight oil, Meghan has shared other beauty favourites before, in interviews prior to her marriage to Prince Harry.

"I play around," she told Allure in 2017. "I love Jan Marini skin-care products. I've been using their serum lately. It's a nice glycolic one that makes your skin really glow-y. And I really love the Tatcha Rice Enzyme Powder. It just sort of foams on your face and gives you a really subtle exfoliation."

She also shared her must-have makeup products, from a bestselling Nars blusher, to the beloved eyelash growth serum everyone uses:

"I use Revitalash on my eyelashes, and I swear they are as long as they could ever be."

She continued: "I love Nars blush in Orgasm. I use it on and off camera because it gives you a nice glow from within. My favorite mascara is Diorshow Iconic, and then I love the Make Up For Ever HD Powder. It lets your skin look shiny and fresh, but not greasy-shiny."

Now excuse me, I am just off to add every single one of these products, along with the Beuti oil, into my shopping cart...